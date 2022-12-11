Superman Son Of Kal-El #18 Preview: The Kents Get a New House

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #18

DC Comics

1022DC060

1022DC061 – Superman Son Of Kal-El #18 Simone Di Meo Cover – $4.99

1022DC062 – Superman Son Of Kal-El #18 Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Alex Sinclair Cover – $4.99

0922DC855 – Superman Son Of Kal-El #18 Ryan Sook Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey, Ruairí Coleman (CA) Travis Moore

"KAL-EL RETURNS" PART 6! THE RISE OF RED SIN! With the landmark Action Comics #1050 just around the corner, prepare for the ultimate battle between Superman and Lex Luthor as Clark and Jon continue their intensive training. But will it be enough to overcome the mysterious new villain calling themselves Red Sin?

In Shops: 12/13/2022

SRP: $3.99

