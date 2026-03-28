Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, Absolute Wonder Woman, bestseller, bestseller list, iron man, punisher, Superman/Spider-Man, ultimate, Ultimate Endgame

Superman/Spider-Man Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List, And How

Superman/Spider-Man outsells Absolute titles by four or five times in today's Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List

Article Summary Superman/Spider-Man #1 crushes sales, outselling other DC and Marvel titles by a wide margin this week

The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List reflects real sales data from over 120 comic shops globally

Both DC and Marvel split the top ten, but no X-books appear in this week's bestselling titles

Superman/Spider-Man dominates with nearly five times the sales of Absolute Martian Manhunter

Superman/Spider-Man #1 sold almost four times what Absolute Wonder Woman sold, almost five times what Absolute Martian Manhunter sold, as well as Amazing Spider-Man and six times Ultimate Endgame… and at eight bucks a pop, what a monster of a comic book….DC got five, Marvel got five… but I will note, not one X-book in the top ten, unless you count Jim Lee drawing Gambit in Superman/Spider-Man…

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List

No Title Publisher Writer Artist Price Ratio 1 Superman/Spider-Man #1 DC Mark Waid Jorge Jimenez 7.99 100 2 Absolute Wonder Woman #18 DC Kelly Thompson Hayden Sherman 4.99 28.3 3 Absolute Martian Manhunter #10 DC Deniz Camp Javier Rodríguez 4.99 21.4 4 Amazing Spider-Man #25 Marvel Joe Kelly Ed McGuinness 4.99 21.2 5 Ultimate Endgame #3 Marvel Deniz Camp Terry Dodson 4.99 17.2 6 Superman #36 DC Joshua Williamson Dan Mora 4.99 14.3 7= Iron Man #3 Marvel Joshua Williamson Carmen Carnero 4.99 12.2 7= Punisher #2 Marvel Ben Percy Jose Luis Soares 4.99 12.2 9 Justice League Unlimited #17 DC Mark Waid Clayton Henry 3.99 11.8 10 Fantastic Four #9 Marvel Ryan North Humberto Ramos 3.99 11.2

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Friday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from 120 to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, out of around 1800-2000 direct market comic book shops, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we list a bunch below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on in-store sales, rather than publisher orders. Participating Bestseller List comic book stores include:

4 COLOR FANTASIES

A COMIC SHOP

ALTER EGO COMICS

ANYONE COMICS

ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES

ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES

ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA

ASH AVENUE COMICS

ATOMIC CITY COMICS

AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS

AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE

BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK

BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG

BIG BANG COMICS

BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES

BIG PLANET COMICS

BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA

BLERDS UNDERGROUND

BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!

BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA

BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE

BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE

BSI COMICS

CAB COMICS

CAPE AND COWL COMICS

CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS

CARLS CACTUS COMICS

CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE

CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!

CLOBBERIN' COMICS

CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING

COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE

COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE

COMIC EMPORIUM

COMIC QUEST

COMIC REALMS

COMICKAZE COMICS

COMICS ADVENTURE

COMICS CONSPIRACY

COMICS HEAVEN AB

COMIX CAFE

COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG

COMIX CONNECTION – YORK

COSMIC COMICS

COSMIC MONKEY COMICS

COY'S COMICS

CRUSH COMICS

CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY

CURRENT COMICS SALINAS

DICE & COMICS CAFE

DNA COMICS & GAMES

DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD

DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER

DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX

DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON

DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON

DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET

DR. VOLT'S COMICS

DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS

DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES

ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES

EPIC COMICS

E-TOWN COMICS

EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES

FANTOM COMICS

FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES

FUNNY BUSINESS

FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF

GALACTIC GREG'S

GEEK GEEK NERD NERD

GREEN BRAIN COMICS

GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS

GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS

GUTTER POP COMICS

HELLO COMICS

HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN

HEROES & VILLAINS

HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES

HEROES FOR SALE

HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES

HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS

INVISIBLE JET COMICS

ISOTOPE

JPM COMICS & GAMES

K & J COMICS AND GAMES

KEY ELEMENTS COMICS

KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE

KINGSTON NEXUS

LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC

LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE

MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA

MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)

MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)

MEMORY LANE COMICS

MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE

MISSION: COMICS AND ART

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT

NOSTALGIA, INK

OILTOWN COMICS

PAPER ASYLUM

PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES

PERFECT STORM WEST

PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC

PITTSBURGH COMICS

POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM

PULP COMICS AND GAMES

RAD RAPTOR COMICS

ROBOT ZERO COMICS

SADDLE CITY COMICS

SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER

SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE

SAMURAI COMICS MESA

SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX

SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS

SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD

SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO

SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM

STARGAZER COMICS

STRANGE ADVENTURES – ARIZONA

SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES

SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES

SURPRISE COMICS

THE COLLECTIVE

THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE

THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE

THE COMIC DUDE SHOP

THE DANGER ROOM

THE DRAGONS LAIR

THE NERD STORE – UTAH

THE NERD STORE OREM

THE SECRET LAIR COMICS

ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH

WADE'S COMIC MADNESS

WONDERLAND COMICS

ZEPPELIN COMICS

ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA

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