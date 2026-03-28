Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, Absolute Wonder Woman, bestseller, bestseller list, iron man, punisher, Superman/Spider-Man, ultimate, Ultimate Endgame
Superman/Spider-Man Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List, And How
Superman/Spider-Man outsells Absolute titles by four or five times in today's Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
Article Summary
- Superman/Spider-Man #1 crushes sales, outselling other DC and Marvel titles by a wide margin this week
- The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List reflects real sales data from over 120 comic shops globally
- Both DC and Marvel split the top ten, but no X-books appear in this week's bestselling titles
- Superman/Spider-Man dominates with nearly five times the sales of Absolute Martian Manhunter
Superman/Spider-Man #1 sold almost four times what Absolute Wonder Woman sold, almost five times what Absolute Martian Manhunter sold, as well as Amazing Spider-Man and six times Ultimate Endgame… and at eight bucks a pop, what a monster of a comic book….DC got five, Marvel got five… but I will note, not one X-book in the top ten, unless you count Jim Lee drawing Gambit in Superman/Spider-Man…
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
|No
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1
|Superman/Spider-Man #1
|DC
|Mark Waid
|Jorge Jimenez
|7.99
|100
|2
|Absolute Wonder Woman #18
|DC
|Kelly Thompson
|Hayden Sherman
|4.99
|28.3
|3
|Absolute Martian Manhunter #10
|DC
|Deniz Camp
|Javier Rodríguez
|4.99
|21.4
|4
|Amazing Spider-Man #25
|Marvel
|Joe Kelly
|Ed McGuinness
|4.99
|21.2
|5
|Ultimate Endgame #3
|Marvel
|Deniz Camp
|Terry Dodson
|4.99
|17.2
|6
|Superman #36
|DC
|Joshua Williamson
|Dan Mora
|4.99
|14.3
|7=
|Iron Man #3
|Marvel
|Joshua Williamson
|Carmen Carnero
|4.99
|12.2
|7=
|Punisher #2
|Marvel
|Ben Percy
|Jose Luis Soares
|4.99
|12.2
|9
|Justice League Unlimited #17
|DC
|Mark Waid
|Clayton Henry
|3.99
|11.8
|10
|Fantastic Four #9
|Marvel
|Ryan North
|Humberto Ramos
|3.99
|11.2
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Friday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from 120 to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, out of around 1800-2000 direct market comic book shops, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we list a bunch below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on in-store sales, rather than publisher orders. Participating Bestseller List comic book stores include:
- 4 COLOR FANTASIES
- A COMIC SHOP
- ALTER EGO COMICS
- ANYONE COMICS
- ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA
- ASH AVENUE COMICS
- ATOMIC CITY COMICS
- AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS
- AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE
- BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK
- BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG
- BIG BANG COMICS
- BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES
- BIG PLANET COMICS
- BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA
- BLERDS UNDERGROUND
- BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE
- BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE
- BSI COMICS
- CAB COMICS
- CAPE AND COWL COMICS
- CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS
- CARLS CACTUS COMICS
- CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE
- CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING
- COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE
- COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE
- COMIC EMPORIUM
- COMIC QUEST
- COMIC REALMS
- COMICKAZE COMICS
- COMICS ADVENTURE
- COMICS CONSPIRACY
- COMICS HEAVEN AB
- COMIX CAFE
- COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG
- COMIX CONNECTION – YORK
- COSMIC COMICS
- COSMIC MONKEY COMICS
- COY'S COMICS
- CRUSH COMICS
- CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY
- CURRENT COMICS SALINAS
- DICE & COMICS CAFE
- DNA COMICS & GAMES
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET
- DR. VOLT'S COMICS
- DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS
- DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES
- ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES
- EPIC COMICS
- E-TOWN COMICS
- EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES
- FANTOM COMICS
- FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES
- FUNNY BUSINESS
- FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF
- GALACTIC GREG'S
- GEEK GEEK NERD NERD
- GREEN BRAIN COMICS
- GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS
- GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS
- GUTTER POP COMICS
- HELLO COMICS
- HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN
- HEROES & VILLAINS
- HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES
- HEROES FOR SALE
- HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES
- HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS
- INVISIBLE JET COMICS
- ISOTOPE
- JPM COMICS & GAMES
- K & J COMICS AND GAMES
- KEY ELEMENTS COMICS
- KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE
- KINGSTON NEXUS
- LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC
- LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE
- MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA
- MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)
- MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)
- MEMORY LANE COMICS
- MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE
- MISSION: COMICS AND ART
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT
- NOSTALGIA, INK
- OILTOWN COMICS
- PAPER ASYLUM
- PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES
- PERFECT STORM WEST
- PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC
- PITTSBURGH COMICS
- POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM
- PULP COMICS AND GAMES
- RAD RAPTOR COMICS
- ROBOT ZERO COMICS
- SADDLE CITY COMICS
- SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER
- SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE
- SAMURAI COMICS MESA
- SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX
- SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS
- SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD
- SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO
- SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM
- STARGAZER COMICS
- STRANGE ADVENTURES – ARIZONA
- SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES
- SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES
- SURPRISE COMICS
- THE COLLECTIVE
- THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE
- THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE
- THE COMIC DUDE SHOP
- THE DANGER ROOM
- THE DRAGONS LAIR
- THE NERD STORE – UTAH
- THE NERD STORE OREM
- THE SECRET LAIR COMICS
- ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH
- WADE'S COMIC MADNESS
- WONDERLAND COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA