We've got news on Superman Vs Homelander in DC's K.O. Boss Battle In 2026.

We are starting to get cover details of DC's K.O. Boss Battle, which brings in characters from Mortal Kombat, The Boys, Beneath The Trees, Red Sonja, Vampirella and more to fight the DC characters as part of DC's K.O. event. Including Superman Vs Homelander with a cover by The Boys co-creator Darick Robertson as well as Joker Vs Samantha Strong and Wonder Woman vs Vampirella….

DC K.O. BOSS BATTLE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JEFF SPOKES

(W) Jeremy Adams, Joshua Williamson (A) Various (CA) Jeff Spokes

TO SAVE OUR WORLD, THEY MUST BATTLE THE CHAMPIONS OF OTHER WORLDS! Unexpected fighters from beyond the DC Comics enter the arena! Wait… What? WHO?! As the remaining champions in the K.O. tournament prepare for the final rounds, they discover that there isn't enough Omega energy left to crown the winner a King Omega. To have any hope of stopping Darkseid, they'll need to engage in combat with the champions of other worlds beyond our own including Annabelle, Homelander, Sub-Zero, and more! This shocking, star-studded crossover sets the stage for the final chapters of the epic DC K.O. event and features matchups you never imagined possible. The ultimate battle is only beginning! Retail: $4.99 2/4/2026

And a reminder of how it all went down… Scott Snyder said " I was just about to go to bed at 11 o'clock, Jim Lee called, I hope this isn't like something bad… I was like Okay, here I go, in my pyjamas, what's up, Jim?" How are you doing?" And he's like, K.O. #1, we got the sales, it did better than we hoped… I had this idea. What if we bring in characters from other universes?" And I was like, "Oh, you mean like the multiverse?" And he's like, "No, no, no. I mean, like other franchises." That's out of my wheelhouse. Like, I can't call the Mortal Kombat people, or I can't call Blumhouse and be like, "Can we have Annabelle?" And I can't call, Garth Ennis. I mean, I'm friendly with him, but I'm not going to be like, "Can we use the boys?" And Jim was like, "Well, you know, let me see what I can do. And it was like the next day he called back, and he's just like, "We got this and this and this and this." And I was like, "Josh, just sit down cuz it's going to be more work"… if you want to see Joker fighting Annabelle and Vampirella and you want to see Lex Luthor go up, I mean, it's really fun. It's like Lex and Superman both against Homelander and all this stuff."