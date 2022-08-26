Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1 Preview: Grand Finale

Can Superman's revolution succeed in toppling Mongul on Warworld in this preview of Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1? What, you think he's gonna lost the final battle in his own comic? Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN: WARWORLD APOCALYPSE #1

DC Comics

0722DC060

0722DC061 – Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1 Mario Fox Foccillo Cover – $7.99

0722DC062 – Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1 Steve Beach Cover – $7.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Brandon Peterson, Will Conrad (CA) Steve Beach

It has all led to this: the final battle between Superman and Mongul, and between the Authority and Mongul's Unmade Champions! The identity of the hooded stranger has been revealed, uncovering a shocking betrayal that threatens to crush Superman's rebellion forever! But as the fate of Warworld relies on Superman, the last chance to return his powers now lies with Natasha and John Henry Irons. From the visionary creative team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Brandon Peterson, and Will Conrad, empires fall and rise and the fourth world is reborn in this jaw-dropping final chapter!

In Shops: 8/30/2022

SRP: $6.99

