Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: blackbox, Katabasis

Supernatural Killer, Katabasis #1 in BlackBox December 2024 Solicits

Damien Becton and Rodrigo Rocha's Katabasis comic book launches from BlackBox Comics as part of their December 2024 solicits.

Article Summary Katabasis comic by Damien Becton, Rodrigo Rocha debuts, exploring a mercenary's journey between Heaven and Hell.

Devlynn St. Paul battles demons, tackles her past, and confronts the Horsemen in Devils Dominion series.

Futuristic San Francisco sets the stage for Wilder Investigations to fight animal poaching and cloning crimes.

Psycho List follows a former FBI agent turned therapist tackling a unique case that pulls him back into action.

Damien Becton and Rodrigo Rocha's Katabasis comic book launches from BlackBox Comics as part of their December 2024 solicits and solicitations. as a mercenary who can travel to both heaven and hell.

Apparently, there are good people on both sides.

KATABASIS #1 (OF 5) CVR A ROCHA

BLACKBOX COMICS

OCT241460

OCT241461 – KATABASIS #1 (OF 5) CVR B VITORINO

OCT241462 – KATABASIS #1 (OF 5) CVR C BERDONDINI

OCT241463 – KATABASIS #1 (OF 5) CVR D 15 COPY INCV DA SILVA

(W) Damien Becton (A / CA) Rodrigo Rocha

Demons can't get into Heaven, Angels can't get into Hell but Juniper, once the deadliest mercenary on Earth, can with her new supernatural upgrades. To earn entrance into Heaven, Juniper is tasked with saving a soul trapped in the Underworld but first she must prove herself worthy of the mission.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

DEVILS DOMINION #8 (MR)

BLACKBOX COMICS

OCT241448

OCT241458 – DEVILS DOMINION #5 DLX WHITE (MR)

OCT241454 – DEVILS DOMINION #3 DLX GAY (MR)

(W) Brian Hawkins (A / CA) Umberto Giampa

Deputy Mayor Nicolas Patrick begins to question his identity and whether or not it's his fate to become the Anti-Christ; he wonders if he can be more, after all his miraculous feats. Meanwhile, as Devlynn continues on her mission to kill the Anti-Christ, Hales ponders Devlynn's sanity, and her own.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

DEVILS DOMINION #1 DLX RUDICH (INCV) (MR)

BLACKBOX COMICS

OCT241451

(W) Brian Hawkins (A) Raffaele Forte, Sara Ianniello (CA) Piper Rudich

Devlynn St. Paul sold her soul to the Devil to stop the horror being done to her by her brother. However, Devlynn reneged on the deal and now uses her demonic powers to hunt others who are demon possessed and have lost control of their lives.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: 0

DEVILS DOMINION #2 DLX GAY (INCV) (MR)

BLACKBOX COMICS

OCT241453

(W) Brian Hawkins (A) Raffaele Forte, Sara Ianniello (CA) Raymond Gay

After stopping the demon possessed serial kidnapper, Devlynn defeats the Horseman of War, wounding the Horseman and burying him alive. Devlynn arrives in a new town where she tries to stop a waitress and her demon succubus from devouring everyone.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: 0

DEVILS DOMINION #3 DLX GAY (INCV) (MR)

BLACKBOX COMICS

OCT241455

(W) Brian Hawkins (A) Raffaele Forte, Sara Ianniello (CA) Raymond Gay

Devlynn barely escapes the clutches of the demon succubus. Her battle forces her to relive some of the horrors of her past and the deal that she made with the Devil. Meanwhile, another Horseman sets his sights on the demon hunter.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: 0

DEVILS DOMINION #4 DLX MEYER (INCV) (MR)

BLACKBOX COMICS

OCT241457

(W) Brian Hawkins (A) Raffaele Forte, Sara Ianniello (CA) Lucas Meyer

Devlynn questions her sanity. A return trip home causes Devlynn to confront the tragedy of her past and the people she left behind. But the Devil is close and desperately wants what he's owed, her soul, and is willing to destroy all that Devlynn loves to get it.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: 0

DEVILS DOMINION #5 DLX WHITE (INCV) (MR)

BLACKBOX COMICS

OCT241459

(W) Brian Hawkins (A) Raffaele Forte, Sara Ianniello (CA) Caanan White

Devlynn battles the Horseman of Death for her soul and the lives of others.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: 0

PSYCHO LIST #1 DLX BLAINE (INCV)

BLACKBOX COMICS

OCT241465

(W) Kevin Grevioux (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Patrick Blaine

After a former FBI agent becomes a therapist, he has a hard time staying out of his patients lives, taking on their problems as his own. FBI calls him back in for a special case that requires his unique skillset.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: 0

WILDER #1 (OF 5) DLX DA SILVA (INCV)

BLACKBOX COMICS

OCT241467

(W) Rebecca Childs, Brian Hawkins (A) Umberto Giampa (CA) Tiago Da Silva

Set in a futuristic San Francisco, Dr. Deja Wilder leads Wilder Investigations, LLC, an anti-poaching and animal rights management firm dedicated to protecting and saving the depleting population of species throughout the world from would-be-human predators.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: 0

WILDER #2 (OF 5) DLX MEYER (INCV)

BLACKBOX COMICS

OCT241469

(W) Rebecca Childs, Brian Hawkins (A) Umberto Giampa (CA) Lucas Meyer

Macy and Vergel attempt a daring rescue to free their boss Dr. Deja Wilder from henchmen working for the Big Game Poachers. After Deja's return, the animal crisis manager and "fixer" sets her sights on taking down the animal predators once and for all!

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: 0

WILDER #3 (OF 5) DLX WATSON (INCV)

BLACKBOX COMICS

OCT241471

(W) Rebecca Childs, Brian Hawkins (A) Umberto Giampa (CA) Gregbo Watson

Dr. Deja Wilder and her animal-crisis management team are hot on the trails of the Big Game Operation. Kato continues to work undercover to infiltrate the group that the poachers are selling original animals to, while Macy and Vergel go on the offensive to bring in one of the poachers; tragedy befalls the Wilder Investigations team.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: 0

WILDER #4 (OF 5) DLX WHITE (INCV)

BLACKBOX COMICS

OCT241473

(W) Rebecca Childs, Brian Hawkins (A) Umberto Giampa (CA) Caanan White

Reeling from the death of a dear friend and member of the Wilder Investigation team, Macy goes rogue, determined to avenge her friend. Meanwhile, Deja joins Kato in N'Djamena, Chad to rescue the original animals and stop the cloning of original animals in hopes of shutting down the poachers.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: 0

WILDER #5 (OF 5) DLX GONZALES (INCV)

BLACKBOX COMICS

OCT241475

(W) Rebecca Childs, Brian Hawkins (A) Umberto Giampa (CA) Dave Gonzales

Deja and Kato dare a harrowing escape; Macy comes face to face with the machinations of the Big Game Operation.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: 0

WILDER #5 (OF 5) DLX GONZALES

BLACKBOX COMICS

OCT241474

(W) Rebecca Childs, Brian Hawkins (A) Umberto Giampa (CA) Dave Gonzales

Deja and Kato dare a harrowing escape; Macy comes face to face with the machinations of the Big Game Operation.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: 0

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!