Surprise Absolute Superman #1 Variant Cover by Frank Quitely Next Week

Surprise Absolute Superman #1 Variant Cover by Frank Quitely Next Week from DC Comics, as shown off by Jason Aaron

Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval will be published next week, the third of the initial line-up of Absolute Universe titles from DC Comics that have been launching in 2024. And has been selling rather well, so much is expected of this issue. Jason Aaron posted to X, saying, "Next week. A new era of Superman begins. Are you ready?"

Well, there was one at the top which hadn't been seen elsewhere. Even if you only got to see the top half. And clearly an unannounced cover by Frank Quitely, who is best known in the Superman world for drawing All-Star Superman with writer Grant Morrison. And, quite frankly, just popping back for a flying visit, as it were…

And in for a penny, here's the missing Absolute Batman #1 third printing B cardstock cover by Jerome Opena to go with the rest.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

The Lazarus Corporation sent their most battle-hardened crew of Peacemakers to locate the mysterious fugitive interfering with their mining operations–but they weren't expecting one motor-mouthed, iron-willed woman to be the one to finally get the cuffs onto him! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/4/2024

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #3 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

MEMORIES OF KRYPTON! Years ago on Krypton, Jor-El and Lara became utterly convinced that their planet was headed towards cataclysm. But what could two lowly peons of the Labor Guild possibly do to save their entire species? The answer is decidedly not what you think… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/1/2025

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Third Printing Cvr B Jerome Opena Card Stock Var

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Nick Dragotta (CA) Jerome Opena

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

