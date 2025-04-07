Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: g.i. joe, Super7

Cartoon G.I. Joe Snake Eyes Joins Super7's ReAction+ O-Ring Wave

Inspired by the animated series G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero a new set of ReAction+ featuring classic O-Ring design hit Super7

Super7 has been bringing back pure nostalgia with their growing G.I. Joe ReAction+ collection. These figures return collectors to the 80s, and they feature all of that classic detail and design that fans fell in love with. Super7 even took things one step further by bringing back that iconic O-Ring design with 12 points of articulation and standing 3.75" tall. Wave has arrived, featuring cartoon-accurate designs from G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero animated series. One of those new releases is the cartoon Snake Eyes, which is one of the most iconic and mysterious characters in the G.I. Joe universe.

Snake Eyes was originally introduced in 1982 with the original toy line; he quickly became a fan favorite for his sleek black commando gear, silent demeanor, and unmatched ninja skills. His popularity only grew in the Sunbow cartoon, which Super7 has nicely brought to life with classic G.I. Joe armor, sculpted pouches, grenades, and a sword accessory. These figures do come in retro packaging, and Snake Eyes is up for purchase right now at a $20 price tag.

G.I. Joe ReAction+ Wave 3 Snake Eyes (Cartoon)

"Snake Eyes, the G.I. Joe team's enigmatic ninja commando, is ready to strike in Super7's latest 3.75" scale ReAction+ Figure line! Inspired by the animated series G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, this Snake Eyes figure features cartoon-accurate sculpt details and comes equipped with a sword accessory, ready to take on any covert mission. Packaged on a blistered cardback that evokes the classic G.I. Joe toy line of the early '80s, this figure is designed to look and feel like the vintage toys fans know and love."

"Featuring retro O-Ring construction and 12 points of articulation, Snake Eyes offers ultimate posability, whether he's silently infiltrating Cobra's stronghold or striking a dramatic pose on your shelf. The battle between G.I. Joe and Cobra continues—ensure Snake Eyes is part of your collection and let the adventure unfold!"

