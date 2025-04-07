Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: thunderbolts

Thunderbolts*: Tickets Are On Sale, New TV Spot Released, 6 Posters

Marvel has released a new TV spot and 6 new posters for Thunderbolts* as tickets go on sale today. The film will be released on May 2, 2025.

Article Summary Marvel unveils a thrilling new TV spot for Thunderbolts* as tickets go on sale today, hyping its team dynamics.

Thunderbolts* set for a May 2, 2025 launch, with six dazzling posters from 4DX, IMAX, and more revealed.

With Captain America: Brave New World disappointments, word of mouth could b crucial for Thunderbolts* success.

The film promises a team of antiheroes tackling their dark pasts under the direction of Jake Schreier.

We saw some footage from Thunderbolts* last week during Disney's presentation, and the team dynamics were doing exactly what we wanted them to. So, it appears that this film is looking to deliver on that aspect. The marketing continues to lean into this film's team aspect as the tickets go on sale today. Now that tickets are out there, we'll have a better idea of what the opening weekend will look like, but this could be one of those times when word of mouth plays a big role in whether or not someone checks out a Marvel film. People were a bit burned by Captain America: Brave New World, and they might be waiting to hear if this one is any good before they commit any of their limited funds to go to a movie. We got a new promo along with the ticket sales, with Alexei explaining that there is no higher calling than being a hero and Yelena saying it is a fairytale. Whenever tickets go on sale, we get a poster dump, and it's good to see some consistency left in the world. We got six new posters from places like 4DX, IMAX, and more.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!