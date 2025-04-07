Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astra Logical, Happy Volcano, Modulus

Modulus Has Released a New Free Demo On Steam

Modulus has a brand new free demo available right now, as you can try out the factory automation game and unlock a few modes of play

Indie game developer Happy Volcano and publisher Astra Logical have released a free demo for their upcoming game Modulus. In case you haven't checked this one out, this is a factory automation title that puts you in charge of cutting, coloring, stamping, and assembling 3D building blocks into different items to make a sprawling assembly line connecting to multiple factories. All of which you have control over with some creative freedom to fulfill orders coming from a bigger parent company known as the Grand Neural Network. The Steam demo will let you play with a variety of operators and allow you to unlock Zen Mode for relaxed, unrestricted building. Youc an read more about the game below and se the trailer above, as the demo is live on Steam. As of right now, the main game has no set timeline for release.

Modulus

In Modulus, you're in charge of setting up factory lines to craft building blocks, known as modules. There are no fixed recipes—how you achieve the required module is entirely up to you. You have complete freedom to design production lines that match the requested modules, and the efficiency of your factory is shaped by your decisions. The buildings you construct are made from the very modules you produce. As you deliver these building blocks, you'll see the structure rise in real-time, with each block becoming a visible part of the design.

The progression of the building is directly tied to the number of modules delivered. The more intricate the building, the more complex your modules will need to be, pushing your creativity and construction skills to new heights. There are no timers, no enemies—just you and your factory. Relax and find your flow as you build at your own pace. Watch your factory expand, with monumental buildings emerging to meet the ever growing demand from The Grand Neural Network.

