Peacemaker: James Gunn Updates How Season 2 Production Is Going

With the series returning to Max on August 21st, Peacemaker writer/director James Gunn offered an update on how Season 2 production is going.

Just to make sure that folks didn't forget that there's a lot of great programming coming their way even after Mike White's The White Lotus wraps up its third season, a "Coming Soon to Max" trailer was released on Sunday night. The trailer spotlights a number of shows, specials, and more set to hit the streaming service this year – including the second season of writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker (which you can check out above, beginning at around the 1:10 mark). It was also confirmed that the series would start hitting Max screens on August 21st – and with that in mind, Gunn shared a quick update on how post-production is going – and had some very nice things to say about the season opener.

"Counting the days until Peace on Earth. I just finished the DI & Mix on the Season Premiere yesterday and wow it's one of my favorite things ever. DC Studios' #Peacemaker Season 2 coming soon only on [Max] August 21," Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a look at the clips included in the Max trailer:

Joining the cast for the second season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

