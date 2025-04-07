Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: Jackbox Party Pack 11

Jackbox Games Announces Jackbox Party Pack 11 In The Works

Jackbox games held their own livestream this week, confirming Jackbox Party Pack 11 is on the way, along with Trivia Murder Party 3

Article Summary Jackbox Party Pack 11 confirmed, featuring five exciting new games.

New titles teased: trivia, deduction, jokes, sound, and drawing games.

Trivia Murder Party 3 set for Fall launch with new summer camp theme.

Trivia Murder Party 3 offers online matchmaking and classic local play.

Jackbox Games held their own small direct livestream, revealing a few new announcements but confirming that Jackbox Party Pack 11 is on the way. We assumed the company would carry on the tradition even after celebrating its 10th Anniversary and releasing every Party Pack title into one massive collection. The grander details about it were not confirmed; they only teased that we'd be getting five new games and what they will kind of be, but no titles or reveals for the content, as we know they'll spread that out over the next few months. The team also confirmed that Trivia Murder Party 3 will be released later this Fall as a standalone title, building off the first two popular versions. We have more details and the video here.

Jackbox Party Pack 11

A fantasy-themed trivia game where teams collaborate to defeat trivia-obsessed monsters.

where teams collaborate to defeat trivia-obsessed monsters. A social deduction game that puts each player on trial, where clues are based on facts players share about themselves.

that puts each player on trial, where clues are based on facts players share about themselves. A head-to-head joke writing game where players "ruin" wholesome concepts under the direction of a "bad to the bone" host.

where players "ruin" wholesome concepts under the direction of a "bad to the bone" host. A sound-based game featuring new Jackbox technology where players record themselves and compete to make the best sound effects.

featuring new Jackbox technology where players record themselves and compete to make the best sound effects. A cozy drawing game where players create simple designs based on bizarre prompts. (Warning: May induce hunger!)

Trivia Murder Party 3

Trivia Murder Party 3 is a killer standalone title featuring online matchmaking that is coming later this year. Players can also play locally via a classic Jackbox Games room code. The next instalment of the beloved franchise is set in a summer camp and challenges players to outwit a serial killer on the loose, putting their smarts (and survival skills) to the test. Trivia Murder Party 3 will be available in Early Access on Steam and Epic in Fall 2025 before launching on additional platforms in 2026.

