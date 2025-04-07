Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, star trek

Hiya Toys Unveils New 1/18 Star Trek: Strange New World Spock

Witness some Strange New Worlds as Hiya Toys is returning to the final frontier once more with new Star Trek 1/12 scale figures

Article Summary Discover Hiya Toys' dynamic Spock figure from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in stunning 1/18 scale.

Explore Spock's iconic blend of Vulcan logic and human emotion, vividly captured in this detailed mini figure.

Includes swappable hands, a communicator, and a phaser, with dynamic articulation for countless poses.

Pre-order Spock now for $24.99; bring a Star Trek legend to your collection with this 3.75” collectible.

Hiya Toys has done a great job bringing the Star Trek universe to life on both the 1/12 and 1/18 scales. They have mainly focused on the 2009 reboot film series starring Chris Pine but have also tackled the new series Storage New Worlds. A brand new addition to your crew is ready to join their 1/18 scale Captain Christopher Pike figure as Spock is here. In Strange New Worlds, Spock is reimagined in his earlier years aboard the USS Enterprise, and he is brilliantly portrayed by Ethan Peck. This version of Spock explores the tension between his Vulcan logic and newly emerging human emotions in a brand new way for fans to witness.

Hiya Toys is now bringing Spock right from the hit TV series on a 3.75" scale. This Vulcan captures the likes of his appearance quite nicely, and he comes with swappable hands, a communicator, and a phaser. These figures also come with a transparent blue base to add some beam-me-up action to your display. The 1/18 Strange New Worlds Spock is already up for pre-order at $24.99, and he is set for a Q1 2026 release.

HIYA Exquisite Mini Series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Spock

"STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer the Spock, Number One and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the starship, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy."

"This Spock action figure stands at 10.5CM tall and faithfully reproduces his appearance in STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. He is dressed in the iconic blue uniform representing medical and science personnel. The Starfleet emblem on his clothes, communicator, phaser are all finely detailed, capturing the essence of his character even at the 1/18 scale.

Figure features multiple articulated joints for a wide range of motion, with 3x interchangeable hands allowing you to recreate various dynamic action poses from the movie."

