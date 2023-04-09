Susan Storm, A Weapon Of Mass Destruction (Fantastic Four #6 Spoilers) In this week's Fantastic Four #6 by Ryan North and Ivan Fiorelli take Sue Storm further as "Sue and Johnny team up to pull off their most audacious stunt yet".

When Sue Storm was introduced in the Fantastic Four as The Invisible Girl, it was with the most passive superpower, invisibility. Later they added force fields, and Jack Kirby tried to make her a more powerful character in the team, but Stan Lee would constantly rewrite her to be a lesser character, giving way to her husband, Reed Richards. It was John Byrne who empowered the character, renaming her The Invisible Woman,, and would portray her as the most powerful member of the Fantastic Four.

She can even get her husband to shave his beard. But this week's Fantastic Four #6 by Ryan North and Ivan Fiorelli takes that further, as the solicitation reads "Sue and Johnny team up to pull off their most audacious stunt yet and maybe, just maybe, save us all." The best-laid plans of mice and supermen…

In the past, we have seen Storm turn out the lights by making the lights themselves invisible. It's a good trick. And maybe one that Johnny Storm remembers when it comes to dealing with a rather tricky strain of bacteria..

Of course it's not that easy. There are complications. But maybe Reed Richards is right, maybe just a dumb idea could actually work. As the Greek philosopher Archimedes once said, "Give me a firm place to stand, and a lever, and I can move the Earth." Give Susan Storm the right place to stand, and the perspective and she can turn out the sun. And how does the work react to such an sudden eclipse?

The Marvel universe has just woken up to just how powerful The Invisible Woman really is. Fantastic Four #6 is published this Wednesday.

The Fantastic Four have been restored to their correct dimension and orientation, but they don't know that some microscopic invaders, immune to all predators on Earth, have come along for the ride!

What happens when the Fantastic Four accidentally threaten all life on the planet? Well, they try to fix it. But what happens when they can't?

I'll tell you what happens: Sue and Johnny team up to pull off their most audacious stunt yet and maybe, just maybe, save us all. Meanwhile, Ben, Alicia and Reed have to convince a skeptical world that what they're doing is worth it…

Plus: Doctor Octopus is in this one! Only for a little bit, because, come on – he's going up against the FANTASTIC FOUR. It's gonna be a short fight.

