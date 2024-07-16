Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Fear Of Falling, graphic novel, ya

Suzanne Samin & Amalas Rosa Sell Fear Of Falling Rights for 6 Figures

Suzanne Samin and Amalas Rosa sell the rights to new YA graphic novel, Fear Of Falling, for six figures at auction to Putnam.

In September last year, comic book artist Amalas Roso posted on Tumblr, "FEAR OF FALLING is a story by Suzanne Samin and me about loss and love, growing pain and the messiness of life. It follows childhood friends Aran and Tao as they reconnect as young adults, trying to figure out their path in life and feelings for each other. It's a story Suzie and I have been working on and really wish to publish and turn into a graphic novel. Fingers crossed!!"

Well that worked out. Suzanne Samin and Amalas Rosa have sold North American rights to new YA graphic novel Fear of Falling for an undisclosed six-figure sum to Ruta Rimas at Putnam, at auction.

Fear of Falling follows "two former best friends from the Bronx: Aran, a Syrian American teen grappling with his mother's death, and Tao, a college basketball star with ADHD. When Tao moves back home after getting injured, both must confront the love they thought they'd left behind."

Fear of Falling will be published in the summer of 2026. Suzanne Samin and Amalas Rosa's agent Jennifer Azantian at Azantian Literary Agency negotiated the sale.

Amakas Rosa posted on social media, saying "IT'S HAPPENING! Aran and Tao are coming to a bookstore near you in 2026 We're so happy the boys have found a home with @putnambooks and @therrascal , thanks to our agent @azantianbooknerd at @azantianliteraryagency . We can't wait to share them (and their cat friends) with all of you!

More to come!"

And Suzanne Samin posted, "FINALLY I CAN SCRĒM My debut graphic novel with @amalasrosa is coming in 2026! It's gay! It's brown! It's beautiful! There are bodega cats! I can't wait to share it with all of you." And they have a TikTok trailer for Fear of Falling …

