Swamp Thing #13 Preview: Anyone Got a Leaf Blower?

After sleeping with Jennifer Reece, Swamp Thing spews leaves all over the bedroom in this preview of Swamp Thing #13. We're sure there are worse post-coital messes to clean up in the grand scheme of things, but this is the only one that could benefit from a gas-powered leaf blower. Check out the preview below.

SWAMP THING #13

DC Comics

0322DC163

0322DC164 – Swamp Thing #13 E.M. Gist Cover – $4.99

0322DC165 – Swamp Thing #13 Anand RK Cover – $4.99

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Mike Perkins

With the newly resurrected Swamp Thing and an old foe once again made flesh, the conflict that started it all begins anew. But now the fates of worlds are jeopardized as a new parliament stakes its claim upon the industry of humankind. Swamp Thing will join forces with the voice of cities as the consequences of humanity's creations threaten to consume us all.

In Shops: 5/24/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.