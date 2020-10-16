Preview: Swamp Thing Is No Longer Alec Holland In DC 5G Future State

DC Group Editor Alex Carr talked to Den of Geek about the new Swamp Thing Future State mini-series in DC's January 2021 solicitations. "People were really excited to jump right in, especially someone like Ram V, when we talked about Swamp Thing, he and I got really caught up in Swamp Thing and Swamp Thing's past, and what are the things that we want to cover with Swamp Thing. But then we took a step back and we thought, "What's a really great science fiction story that we want to tell that involves Swamp Thing?" Once we freed ourselves from all the other trappings, that's when the story just dropped right into place, and that's when we got to have a lot of fun with, "But who do we want from Swamp Thing's past to fit into this wild story? Okay, cool. We can fit him or her or them here," and then things just fell into place. I think once we took the approach with writers and artists, that you can be really as free as you want here, we saw the best results… what we do with Swamp Thing is so wild, I really do think people's perspective is going to change in terms of what is Swamp Thing, when it's freed from Alec Holland? What does that look like? What does that mean for the character? The opportunities really open up, so I'm really excited about that."

And of course it's only for two issues of Future State now, rather than the ongoing series originally planned for 5G. But we got to see some of Mike Perkins artwork.

With Ram V tweeting out "Believe me when I say this, you are not ready for Mike's pages in Swamp Thing: Future State. This is still a "tame" page from the book."

FUTURE STATE: SWAMP THING #1 written by RAM V

art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

card stock variant cover by DIMA IVANOV From the ashes of a terrible war, life blooms anew in Swamp Thing's image. The remnants of humanity lie in hiding, forever in the shadow of the green god who now rules the planet. When the new avatar of the Green uncovers a stray human, a rebellion is revealed! But this Swamp Thing is no stranger to violent ends, and neither are his creations. If it's war humanity wants, it will be at their doorstep—and Swamp Thing will never be the same! ON SALE 1/5/21

