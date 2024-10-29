Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: Sweetie Candy Vigilante

Sweetie Candy Vigilante 2 #5 Preview: Taking a Bite Out of Crime

Sweetie Candy Vigilante 2 #5 hits stores this Wednesday! Join the sugar-coated crime-fighting squad as they settle into their new HQ and face off against a sinister new threat.

Sweetie and the entire Candy Vigilante Squad (Candy Wolf, Pixie, Gummee Bear, Tinsel, Hansel and Gretel, Peter Cottontail, Jack Rabbit, and Honey B.) have settled into the fully operational "Fortress of Sweetness." Located on the Twin Islands in New York's East River, these sweet new digs are decked to the nines with candy-coated drip and equipped with a Sweetie Candy Vigilante-themed pinball machine that is all-in Hatchy Milatchy Multiball! The team gets a house call from ally Dr. Faerie Wilder, a.k.a. THE Tooth Fairy herself, revealing her integral role in the science and magic of Sweetie's defense weapons development and the relevance of Sweetie's "trinkets," (human teeth excised from those born bad to the bone and inherently evil) – all thanks to her cover/day job as a highly-skilled dentist. And speaking of bad to the bone, there is a truly evil darkness in NYC, and within that darkness is Genio "Bug" Vespa. The crime syndicate thug and self-made vermin whisperer pays a visit to Sweetie's new island compound under orders from Bart Volgare. Seeing what a busy little bee she's been, "Bug" poses as an extermination subcontractor dispatched by the NYC Department of Environmental Protection to investigate a potential contamination on the islands. Will the sweet squad tell him to buzz off – or let him in to see what their new "pestie" is all about? No need to get antsy, though, it's all goodie gumdrops… Sweetie's locked and loaded, and there's no stoppin' her Jawbreaker from poppin'! Even the Queen Bee Esmeralda bows to Sweetie with love and adoration, and is ready to do battle until the salty feel her sting! All this awaits, among other surprises – including the breaking news that the waters surrounding the "Fortress of Sweetness" are now populated with Sweetie's latest creation… Sweetish Piranha Fish! Isn't that NICE? TRICK OR TREAT…? DON'T MISS THIS ISSUE – AND BE SURE TO SATISFY YOUR SWEET TOOTH JUST IN TIME FOR HALLOWEEN! Also includes a FREE MP3 download of "THE LAND OF HATCHY MILATCHY," the new single by OSAKA POPSTAR recorded specifically for this series! ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE 2 #5

DYNAMITE

AUG240281

AUG240282 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #5 CVR B ZORNOW (MR) – $4.99

AUG240283 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #5 CVR C SISTILLI YELLOW (MR) – $4.99

AUG240284 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #5 CVR D YONAMI (MR) – $4.99

AUG248463 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #5 CVR I FOC ZORNOW HALLOWEEN – $4.99

(W) Suzanne Cafiero (A) Thiago Vale (CA) Stephen Sistilli

In Shops: 10/30/2024

SRP:

