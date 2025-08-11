Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Mirka Andolfo, Under York

Sylvain Runberg And Mirka Andolfo's Under York Comes to Image Comics

Article Summary French writer Sylvain Runberg and artist Mirka Andolfo bring Under York to Image Comics in November.

The graphic novel explores a secret, magical Under York ruled by five powerful covens of witches.

Alison Walker, a young artist and witch, must confront her hidden heritage and a magical destiny.

Under York arrives in comic shops November 26, bookstores December 2, and is available digitally now.

French writer Sylvain Runberg of Watchdogs and Warship: Jolly Roger and Mirka Andolfo of Sweet Paprika, Mercy and Unnatural have a new graphic novel, Under York, from Image Comics coming in November. Or rather, an old graphic novel, from 2019, now translated into English by Steve Orlando. Or, rather, American… It's New York, not Old York, after all. And they are doing their Neverwhere…

"New York's destiny is written in its depths… The mundane, bustling streets of a New York City that we know and its secret, magical counterpart known as "Under York"—collide in the destiny of a young witch on the run. Alison Walker is a promising young painter in Manhattan. But she has a secret: she's also a witch. Alison and her family belong to the world of Under York, a mysterious, underground New York where five powerful covens of witches have reigned for centuries. These families with their strict codes of life, drawn from the country's main communities (African, Irish, Chinese, Mexican, and Amerindian) practice magic as powerful as it is dangerous. Once hunted and driven underground, the covens have not vanished—they've adapted. Today they quietly manipulate the world that once cast them out. Their vengeance? To steer the fate of the very society that tried to erase them. This is the world Alison Walker was born into. A world she thought she'd escaped for good. But some powers can't be outrun forever… and sooner or later it will catch up with her."

Under York will be available at comic book shops on the 26th of November and in bookstores from the 2nd of December. But it can also be read digitally in English now, through Amazon and ComiXology.

