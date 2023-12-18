Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Mirka Andolfo, Under York

Sylvain Runberg & Mirka Andolfo's Under York Translated Into English

Published by Panini in 2019, The Under York Chronicles by Sylvain Runberg and Mirka Andolfo, is to be translated into English by Image,

Published by Panini Comics in 2019 in Italian, The Under York Chronicles by Sylvain Runberg and Mirka Andolfo, is to be translated into English by Image Comics, as seen in their March 2024 solicits and solicitations with Under York #1.

Sylvain Runberg was Humanoides editor for Moebius & Enki Bilal, and author of comic books including Orbital, Warship Jolly Roger, Drones, Cases Blanches, Face Cachée, Sonar, Darwin's Diaries, Conquests, Hammerfall, Motorcity, Interpol: Stockholm, the Stieg Larsson trilogy Millennium and Jakob Kayne.

Mirka Andolfo is the creator of comics Sweet Paprika, Un/Sacred, Unnatural, and Mercy, as well as contributing to Red Sonja, DC Comics Bombshells, Fanboys Vs Zombies, Deep Beyond, RBWY, Wonder Woman, The Amazing World of Gumball, and Ms. Marvel.

UNDER YORK #1 (OF 6)

(W) Sylvain Runberg (A/CA) Mirka Andolfo

MINISERIES PREMIERE "New York's destiny is written in its depths… Alison Walker is a promising young painter in Manhattan. But she has a secret. She's also a witch. She and her family belong to the world of Under York, a mysterious, underground New York where five powerful clans of witches have reigned for centuries. These families with their strict codes of life, drawn from the country's main communities (African, Irish, Chinese, Mexican, and Amerindian) practice magic as powerful as it is dangerous. For generations, they have been hunted and persecuted. Today, they secretly influence life on the surface and its inhabitants. Their revenge is to participate in the destiny of a world that banished them. And this is the universe in which Alison Walker grew up. The universe she fled and doesn't want to hear about anymore. Until fate catches up with her… Acclaimed French writer SYLVAIN RUNBERG (Watchdogs, Warship: Jolly Roger) and superstar Harvey Award winner MIRKA ANDOLFO deliver a fascinating tale, where urban fantasy takes root in the bowels of the world's most famous city. Two universes—that of contemporary New York and its dynamism and modernity, and that of the secret, underground magical clans of Under York—collide in the destiny of a young witch on the run."

