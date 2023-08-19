Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Blood Commandment, Szymon Kudranski

Szymon Kudranski's Blood Commandment From Image Comics in November

Szymon Kudrański has a brand new series from Image Comics, Blood Commandment, previewed ahead of its publication in November.

Szymon Kundrański is best known for his painted comic book work on Spawn and Punisher, as well as Black-Eyed Kids, Arrow, Farmhouse, Nita Hawes Nightmare Blog, Detective Comics, Fallen Angels, A Town Called Terror, Hope Falls, Green Arrow, Penguin, Action Comics and more.

Szymon Kudrański was born 1987 in Tarnów, Poland and was discovered by Steve Niles for his 30 Days Of Night series at IDW, after sending out portfolios of his painted sequential artwork.

And now, to follow his series Something Epic, Szymon Kudrański has a brand new series written by himself from Image Comics, Blood Commandment, making its first appearance on Bleeding Cool. Take a look, as well as a preview of what is to come, for a self-efficient prepper single-parent family in the woods, ahead of its publication in November.

Blood Commandment #1

(W/A) Szymon Kudranski

Living an isolated life in a shadowed valley surrounded by mountains and a thick forest, a father and son are terrorized by a dangerous supernatural presence. Only the father's dark secrets can save them…or damn their souls for all eternity! Being a single father can be tough, but for Ezra Connolly, it's a duty he doesn't take lightly. Living off-grid, away from prying eyes, in the heart of forest country, he spends his days teaching his teenage son Wil survival skills. But Wil has questions, questions Ezra fears to answer—about his past, and about why they never leave the valley before sundown… A four-issue horror miniseries from the creator of the breakout hit series SOMETHING EPIC and the artist of SPAWN and Punisher. SZYMON KUDRANSKI serves us a story about survival, sacrifice, and hope. 32 pages $3.99

Blood Commandment #1 Cover B Kudranski Homage Variant

Blood Commandment #1 Cover C Kudranski Redrawn Variant

Blood Commandment #1 Cover D Kudranski Demon Head Variant

Blood Commandment #1 Cover E Blank Sketch Variant

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!