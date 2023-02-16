Szymon Kudrański to Publish Something Epic at Image in May [Trailer] Szymon Kudrański's something Epic is coming to Image Comics this May, creating "a world where the only limitation is your imagination."

Superstar artist Szymon Kudrański will publish a new series, Something Epic, at Image in May. No, that's not a value judgment of the comic — we have no idea how epic it will or will not be. It's just the title. Something Epic "introduces a world where the only limitation is your imagination," according to the press release. And here's the synopsis:

Outside our perception, creative thought takes physical form, with only a handful of individuals known as Epics able to interact with this wondrous hidden world. But for fourteen-year-old Danny Dillon, accepting these responsibilities himself won't be easy—or safe. Lose yourself in a world of endless fantasy and creativity, where superheroes, monsters, magical creatures, and cartoon characters live and breathe alongside us.

Kudrański had the following to say about it:

Over the years I've had the privilege to drawn many different characters—from the dark Spawn to the righteous Superman, through to self-justified antiheroes like Punisher, and horror legends in A Town Called Terror. At some point, I wanted to create an epic plot where all the characters from these different genres and art forms shared a common story. The only logical ground to unite all these worlds and art forms was their source… imagination. What would imagination be without us and our creativity? Would Spider-Man exist without Stan Lee and Steve Ditko? Kamandi without Jack Kirby? Spawn without Todd McFarlane? Sin City without Frank Miller? The main characters of my story are individuals called Epics—not just creative people, but those who have the unique gift to interact with the worlds of imagination. Something Epic is a cross-genre adventure series about a young Epic who struggles to accept his gift. If anyone has followed my art in Marvel, DC, or Image… I'm sure they will find something for themselves in this Epic universe.

Sure, the people who created all those characters are great… But what about the publishers? What about the marketing department? What about the cost-cutting, bean-counting business executives?! What about the person who says "this comic needs a minimum of half-a-dozen variant covers?!" Let's give credit where credit is due, after all!

Something Epic #1 will hit stores on May 10th. And it comes with half a dozen variant covers:

Cover A Kudrański – Diamond Code MAR230015

Cover B Daniel & Kudrański – Diamond Code MAR230016

Cover C Kudrański – Diamond Code MAR230017

Cover D Kudrański – Diamond Code MAR230018

Cover E Kudrański – Diamond Code MAR230019

Cover F Kudrański – Diamond Code MAR230020

Cover G Blank Sketch cover – Diamond Code MAR230021