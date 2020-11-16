Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Panther Returns, Off Missing In Action List

Ta-Nehisi Coates' run on Black Panther went on hold during the lockdown and although Bleeding Cool promised its return in 2021, we had yet to hear more of it. Marvel Comics has now rescheduled it for February 2021, returning with Daniel Acuña and Ryan Bodenheim with Black Panther #23. Here's the list as it now stands:

And here's a preview of the return of Black Panther.

The highly-anticipated return of Ta-Nehisi Coates' unforgettable run on Black Panther arrives in February. Featuring outstanding art by Daniel Acuña and Ryan Bodenheim, Black Panther #23 will continue to reveal Coates' grand vision for the character of King T'Challa and the Kingdom of Wakanda. Since taking over as writer in 2016, the acclaimed author has taken Black Panther and Wakanda to the stars and beyond. Across the multiverse, T'Challa discovered an alternate Wakanda, one ruled far differently than his own. Having abandoned their once peaceful ways, this Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda will stop at nothing to rule all of the cosmos. After initially being enslaved by the empire and then joining a rebellion against it, T'Challa has finally made his way back to Earth, but this twisted reflection of Wakanda is not far behind… With issue #23, Ta-Nehisi Coates' contribution to the Black Panther mythology begins its startling conclusion, expanding the legend of Black Panther like never before. Throughout this bold saga, Coates' landmark era has introduced exciting new characters, redefined favorites such as Shuri, rekindled the King of Wakanda's romance with Storm, and resurrected one of Black Panther's greatest foes, Erik Killmonger. "We're so excited to bring Black Panther back to the stands, and we thank all our readers for their patience," said editor Wil Moss. "I promise, these last three issues will be worth the wait — Ta-Nehisi and Daniel have been building to this finale for over two years now, and the ensuing battle between the forces of T'Challa's Wakanda and Emperor N'Jadaka's Intergalactic Empire is going to knock your socks off! Just wait'll you see who shows up to help defend Wakanda…"

BLACK PANTHER #23

Written by TA-NEHISI COATES

Art by DANIEL ACUÑA and RYAN BODENHEIM

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO