Ta-Nehisi Coates' Captain America Run Ends in June; Relaunch Imminent?

The writing has been on the wall for some time. In fact, we noted a year ago that the All Die Young story arc seemed like a fitting end. Now, Marvel has made things official: Ta-Nehisi Coates' run on Captain America will come to an end with June's Captain America #30.

A press release from Marvel has the deets:

New York, NY— March 17, 2021 — The 80th anniversary of Captain America will also mark the end of one of the character's most groundbreaking chapters. June's CAPTAIN AMERICA #30 will be the final issue of Ta-Nehisi Coates' redefining work on the title. Joined by artist Leonard Kirk, CAPTAIN AMERICA #30 will provide the climactic conclusion to the "All Die Young" story arc and prepare the Star-Spangled Avenger for his next era. Since taking over the ongoing adventures of Steve Rogers, Coates has provided readers with a thought-provoking examination about what it means to be Captain America and introduced new elements of the Captain America mythos such as the Daughters of Liberty and the villainous Power Elite. The acclaimed author's run began with Captain America on the run as the most wanted man in America but will end with him restoring his honor in an epic fight to the finish with the Red Skull.

It's a bittersweet moment for Marvel. On the one hand, it's sad to see Coates' run come to an end. On the other hand, you know what that means, right? It means it's time for a relaunch, baby! And with the Heroes Reborn super-mega-crossover event also coming to an end in June, it seems as fortuitous a time as any to bring back a fan-favorite creator to take the helm and bring Captain America into the next decade. That's right, there's only one man fit for the job, and his name is Rob motherf**king Liefeld, baby! Woo!

Who's with me? Anyone? No. Well, that's your loss. Hopefully, Marvel has better taste than you do.

Back to the press release, Marvel Executive Editor Tom Brevoooort revealed that Captain America #30 will make you climax. That's a claim that can normally only be made of a Zenescope or Boundless comic, so you know this is gonna be something special.

"After a stellar two and a half year run, Ta-Nehisi is bringing his tenure on CAPTAIN AMERICA to a close, with an epic finale to the story that he's been building all throughout his time on the title," Executive Editor Tom Brevoort said. "And Leonard Kirk is providing some epic artwork—it's going to be a climax to remember!"

Captain America #30 will be in stores on June 16th.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #30

Written by TA-NEHISI COATES

Art by LEONARD KIRK

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On Sale 6/16