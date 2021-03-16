Marvel Comics June 2021 Solicitations Frankensteined

Welcome to the Marvel Comics June 2021 solicitations, not yet released in full, so we have Frankensteined together what is available to us right now…



HEROES REBORN #5

Written by JASON AARON

Art by R.M. GUERA & ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by JEFFREY VEREGGE

On Sale 6/2



HEROES REBORN #6

Written by JASON AARON

Art by ERICA D'URSO & ED MCGUINNESS

Variant Cover by JEFFREY VEREGGE

On Sale 6/9



HEROES REBORN #7

Written by JASON AARON

Art by AARON KUDER & ED MCGUINNESS

Variant Cover by JEFFREY VEREGGE

On Sale 6/16



HEROES RETURN #1

Written by JASON AARON

Art by ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by JEFFREY VEREGGE

On Sale 6/23

An oversized finale issue that will reveal the fate of Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness's new vision of the Marvel Universe. HEROES REBORN presents a world without Avengers where the Squadron Supreme took their place. Now, a group of otherworldly heroes have assembled and are ready to fight for the mantle of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in a glorious super hero slugfest that will shake the Marvel Universe to its core.

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL & JOSH TRUJILLO

Art by DALE EAGLESHAM & JAN BAZALDUA

VARIANT COVER by NICK ROBLES

DESIGN VARIANT COVER by JAN BAZALDUA

On Sale 6/2

Steve Rogers. John Walker. Bucky Barnes. Sam Wilson. In honor of the iconic hero's 80th anniversary, these four heroes who have taken up the mantle of Captain America will team up this June in a brand-new limited series THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA.That will celebrate the character's incredible legacy by bringing together various Captains America from throughout the years for a grand adventure to find Captain America's missing shield and solve the mystery of his masked thief's plan. Along the way, fans will be introduced to fascinating new heroes who have been inspired to follow in Steve Roger's footsteps. Joining Cantwell and Eaglesham will be an all-star lineup of diverse and extraordinary creative teams who will dive even deeper into the origins and motivations of these new shield-bearers in special backup stories, starting with a revolutionary tale by writer Josh Trujillo and artist Jan Balzadua. This intriguing examination of the very concepts that define Captain America will explore the powerful impact the hero has had on the world outside your window.

The incredible saga kicks off when Captain America's shield is stolen. No one understands the value of the shield like those who've wielded it, so Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson set out on a road trip across America to chase down the thief. But instead, they find the Captains, everyday people from all walks of life who've taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities. And for some reason, the shield thief wants them all dead. Can Sam and Steve get to them first?

This series will see Steve Rogers teaming up with Captain Americas of the past—Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson, and John Walker—on a road trip across America to find his stolen shield. Throughout the group's journey, they'll discover everyday people from all walks of life who've taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities, beginning with Marvel's newest hero, Aaron Fischer.

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN, ALLAN HEINBERG, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, STEVE ORLANDO, TINI HOWARD, LEAH WILLIAMS, MARIKO TAMAKI, TERRY BLAS, CRYSTAL FRASIER, VITA AYALA, J.J. KIRBY, LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE!

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN, JIM CHEUNG, KRIS ANKA, JEN HICKMAN, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, JETHRO MORALES, BRITNEY WILLIAMS, J.J. KIRBY, LUCIANO VECCHIO, JAN BAZALDUA & MORE!

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER A by PHIL JIMENEZ



MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER B by PHIL JIMENEZ

On Sale 6/23

This June, Marvel Comics is proud to honor Pride Month with a historic celebration of LGBTQ+ characters and creators in MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1. Following in the footsteps of the mega popular MARVEL'S VOICES: INDIGENOUS VOICES and MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY, MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 will be Marvel's first-ever queer-centered special spotlighting Marvel's growing tapestry of LGBTQ+ characters. These stories of inspiration and empowerment will be brought to life by an assembly of writers and artists from all walks of life including Kieron Gillen, Olivier Coipel, Steve Orlando, Anthony Oliveira, Tini Howard, Vita Ayala, Kris Anka, Javier Garrón, and many more!

Since 1992's revolutionary ALPHA FLIGHT #106 proudly confirmed Northstar's sexuality, Marvel has represented LGBTQ+ identities with a wide array of characters and stories. MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 will continue this legacy with thrilling adventures starring Mystique and Destiny, Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean, Iceman, Daken, Karma, and more. Plus, writer Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung make their long-awaited return to Marvel Comics with a new chapter in the love story of their hit creations: Wiccan and Hulkling! MARVEL VOICES: PRIDE #1 will also revisit some of Marvel's groundbreaking moments and explore the history of LGBTQ+ inclusion and storytelling at Marvel Comics.



AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #67

Written by NICK SPENCER

Art by MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

On Sale 6/2

The latest in writer Nick Spencer's high-octane saga on Amazing Spider-Man, THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY will have the classic shapeshifting menace Chameleon making the biggest play of his super villain career. To get to the bottom of what Chameleon is orchestrating, Spider-Man will be team up with his superspy sister, Teresa Parker, as they face off against an anarchic alliance of Chameleon, The Foreigner, Chance, and Jack O' Lantern. Spencer and artists Marcelo Ferreira and Carlos Gomez will unfurl a revelatory, unpredictable tale that fans dare not miss!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68

Written by NICK SPENCER

Art by MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

On Sale 6/9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69

Written by NICK SPENCER

Art by MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

On Sale 6/23

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY #1

Written by NICK SPENCER

Art by CARLOS GOMEZ

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

On Sale 6/30



CABLE #12

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 6/30

FINAL ISSUE: While the rest of the X-Men gear up for the highly-anticipated Hellfire Gala, young Nathan Summers will have to contend with his grizzled war veteran future self in CABLE #12. The past and future of Nathan Summers will finally collide in a game-changing confrontation that will set this iconic character on a new path!

DEMON DAYS: X-MEN

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

In the shadow of Kirisaki Mountain… a secret history comes to light! Mariko Yashida hears mysterious voices and has strange dreams that feel real. Her redheaded maid who dresses all in black might know more than she lets on. What is the connection between Mariko, the creatures called oni, and Kirisaki Mountain? Find out in the next installment of this tale of magic, monsters, and Marvel characters like you've never seen them before, all beautifully rendered by Peach Momoko! Here's what the elite artist had to say about this epic series:



FANTASTIC FOUR #33

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 6/2

Reed Richards and Sue Storm. Scott Summers and Jean Grey. These iconic Marvel Comics weddings will pale in comparison to the Wedding of Doctor Doom!

This June, writer Dan Slott and artist R.B. Silva invite readers to attend the nuptials of Victor Von Doom and his most devoted and noble subject, Victorious in FANTASTIC FOUR #33. The second chapter in the upcoming "BRIDE OF DOOM" arc, FANTASTIC FOUR #33 will feature guest stars galore such as Prince Namor and Black Panther and pack a gut punch of an ending that no one will see coming. Just in time for the 60th anniversary of Marvel's First Family, "THE BRIDE OF DOOM" arc is just the latest thrill ride in Slott and Silva's masterful run on Fantastic Four and promises to be the next iconic story in the Fantastic Four mythos.



GAMMA FLIGHT #1

(W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina

Gamma Flight had one job: Find and stop the Hulk. But when push came to smash, they sided with the Green Goliath—and the human world intends to make them regret it. Puck, Absorbing Man, Titania, Doc Sasquatch, Dr. Charlene McGowan and a horribly changed Rick Jones are fugitives from every known authority—but a team that full of gamma is bound to break before long. Go on the run with this wild gamma-fueled group in this action-packed addition to the Immortal Hulk mythos! June 23rd.

PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 6/16

This June, the Hellfire Trading Company invites readers everywhere to the inaugural Hellfire Gala as they announce the first team of Krakoan X-Men to the world—and reveal the startling plans that mutantkind has in store for the Marvel Universe. This highly anticipated comics event will unfold in issues of your favorite ongoing X-Men series as well as PLANET-SIZE X-MEN, a special double-sized one-shot from two of mutantkind's most masterful creators: writer Gerry Duggan (MARAUDERS, SAVAGE AVENGERS) and artist Pepe Larraz (HOUSE OF X). The HELLFIRE GALA rages on in one of the most pivotal chapters yet in Jonathan Hickman's X-Men era. But even bigger things are afoot a world away…

HEROES REBORN: AMERICAN KNIGHTS #1

Written by PAUL GRIST

Art by CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Backed by the Squadron Supreme, commissioner Cage thinks he's bulletproof. He's dead wrong, And it'll take a Saint to prove it. Someone is cleaning up criminals who've escaped justice – and leaving a bloody trail in their wake. This is the Squadron's world, and the age of vigilantes is over. Police Commissioner Luke Cage has one job: Find the scum and eliminate them – before ambition takes them beyond the city streets. This new Saint is Daredevil.



HEROES REBORN: WEAPON X & FINAL FLIGHT #1

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by ROLAND BOSCHI

Cover by TONY DANIEL

THEY'RE THE BEST THERE IS AT WHAT THEY DO. In a world without the Avengers, the Squadron Supreme protects and defends the interests of America! But where does that leave a country like Canada? The Great White North is now a wasteland. Their forests are scorched. Their provinces annexed. Their people barely surviving. Who will stand up and protect them from the supremacy of the Squadron? Weapon X and Final Flight, that's who!

HEROES REBORN: MARVEL DOUBLE ACTION #1

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by DAN JURGENS

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

A TALE FROM THE SQUADRON'S PAST! Years ago, Nighthawk and his trusted partner, the Falcon, patrolled the streets of Washington, DC, from the vile criminals that lurked in the dark. But that all changed one fateful night… Re-presenting for the first time ever: the Night Sam Wilson died!

HEROES REBORN: SQUADRON SAVAGE #1

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by LUCA PIZZARI

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

"ELEKTRA LEADS A TEAM OF THE WORLD'S DEADLIEST HEROES AND

VILLAINS – WITH ALL OF REALITY HANGING IN THE BALANCE!

There are some threats that require a more savage approach than the Squadron Supreme of America can offer. For those missions, the Department of Defense has put together a team consisting of Elektra, the Punisher, Crossbones, Cloak and the enigmatic Murder Hornet. They must fight their way through a team of super-powered terrorists known as the Redeemers—if they don't kill one another first! Prepare for twists, turns, double crosses and action aplenty!"

HEROES REBORN: NIGHT-GWEN #1

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by FARID KARAMI

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

IRON MAN ANNUAL #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by IBRAIM ROBERSON

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

On Sale 6/2

It all kicks off in IRON MAN ANNUAL #1 by writer Jed MacKay and artist Ibraim Roberson. When Iron Man learns about the strange people who kidnapped and tortured Miles Morales, he HAS to look into it. What he finds out about the Assessor and especially Quantum will shock you. Secrets are revealed in this in-depth look at some of the coolest new villains that will lay the groundwork for major future Marvel stories!

Each issue will also include a chapter of "Infinite Fury" starring the original Nick Fury. Fury's own quest to find the current bearers of the Infinity Stones will take him all over the Marvel Universe and pit him against some very powerful people who will terrify both Fury and YOU!

CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by MARCO CASTIELLO

Cover by ALEX GARNER

On Sale 6/9

The event continues in CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Marco Castiello. The fugitive known as Overtime broke out of death row when the Time Stone chose to bond with his soul, giving him powers he barely understood. Now, thanks to Captain America… his time is up.

BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by JOEY VAZQUEZ

Cover by C.F. VILLA

On Sale 6/23

Part three will take place in BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1 by Jed MacKay and artist Joey Vazquez. Felicia Hardy's latest caper finds herself on a deadly journey across Seoul, where she comes face to face with White Fox, Tiger Division, and the new hero who recently made his startling debut in the sold-out TASKMASTER #3: Taegukgi!



BLACK CAT #8

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by C.F. VILLA

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Felicia Hardy- the BLACK CAT- gets tangled up with the INFINITY STONES, some of the most dangerous prizes in the universe. Felicia may be the most accomplished jewel thief on the planet, but when those jewels hold the power of the cosmos, it's a whole new ball game. Felicia is in a race against the others who would seek to control the stones for their own ends- like NICK FURY (and a secret someone you won't see coming!) Who can cross the world's most dangerous men, wrangle a pack of villains hopped up on fragments of infinite power, (hopefully) get the job done and look great all the while? The BLACK CAT, that's who!



GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by BRETT BOOTH

On Sale 6/23

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15 PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER by PHIL JIMENEZ

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 begins

On Sale 6/2

BLACK CAT #7 PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER by PHIL JIMENEZ



MARAUDERS #21 PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER by PHIL JIMENEZ

On Sale 6/9

X-MEN #21 PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER by PHIL JIMENEZ

On Sale 6/16

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #3 PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER by PHIL JIMENEZ

On Sale 6/23



WOLVERINE #13 PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER by PHIL JIMENEZ

On Sale 6/30



X-FACTOR #10 PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER by PHIL JIMENEZ

Marvel Collections

KULL THE CONQUERER: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS

STAR WARS LEGENDS: RISE OF THE SITH OMNIBUS

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL 3 #21-#35

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: TOMB OF DRACULA VOL 1 #1-#11

YOUNG AVENGERS BY GILLEN & MCKELVIE OMNIBUS (NEW PRINTING)

HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TPB

KING IN BLACK TPB #1-#5

VENOM VOL 6 TPB: KING IN BLACK #31-#35

KING IN BLACK: ATLANTIS ATTACKS TPB #1-#5

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR TPB #1-#5

KING IN BLACK: AVENGERS TPB Collecting Captain America, Black Panther, Wiccan & Hulkling, Ghost Rider, Immortal Hulk, Iron Man/Doctor Doom

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES TPB #1-#3 and Black Knight

KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS TPB #1-#3 and Marauders

KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS CARNAGE TPB #1-#3 +Spider-Man and Scream

KING IN BLACK: SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN TPB #1-#5

BLACK PANTHER BOOK 9: THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA TPB #19-#25

WOLVERINE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB (July)

REIGN OF X VOL 1 TPB: SWORD #1, X-Men #16, X-Factor #8, Hellions #7 and #8

THE UNION: THE BRITANNIA PROJECT TPB #1-#5

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX TPB

MODOK: HEAD GAMES TPB

USAGENT: AMERICAN ZEALOT TPB

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL 2 TPB: THE ENGINE ROOM #6-#10

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: DAWN'S EARLY LIGHT TPB (NEW PRINTING)

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: MASTER OF THE MYSTIC ARTS TPB (NEW PRINTING)

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: MUTANT GENESIS TPB (NEW PRINTING)

NEW MUTANTS EPIC COLLECTION: SUDDEN DEATH TPB VOL 5

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: BLOOD AND CLAWS TPB VOL 3

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: THE CAPTAIN

FANTASTIC FOUR: HEROES RETURN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB VOL 3

ULTMATES BY AL EWING: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

MARVELVERSE: SHE-HULK GN-TPB

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL 1

SILK: OUT OF THE SPIDER-VERSE TPB