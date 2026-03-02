Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: karen berger, swamp thing, Tatjana Wood

Tatjana Wood, DC Colourist Extraordinaire, Would Have Been 100 Today

Karen Berger, Paul Levitz and Nancy Collins on the extraordinary comics colouring career of Tatjana Wood, who would have been 100 today

Tatjana Wood, born in Germany one hundred years ago today as Tatjana Weintraub, died last week at the age of 99. A highly influential comic book colourist, she was widely regarded as one of the greatest and most pioneering figures in the field. She began in the fifties and sixties, doing uncredited work for her then-husband, Wally Wood, to whom she was married in 1950 and divorced in 1966. She became a professional colourist, primarily working for DC Comics from the late sixties, introducing the colour guide. Some of her most iconic and acclaimed work includes Saga of the Swamp Thing and Animal Man for DC Comics, forming the backbone of Vertigo, as well as All-Star Comics, The House of Mystery, Teen Titans, Flash and more, as well as many covers across the line, including Batman #335 for 1981. Wood retired from the comic book industry in 2003. She passed away in February 2026 at the age of 99, after a period of declining health.

Her editor at DC and Vertigo, Karen Berger, posted the news to social media. "So sad to share that legendary colorist Tatjana Wood has passed away at the age of 99. Her pioneering painterly touch graced scores of DC & Vertigo series. She was truly one of a kind and a special friend. May her memory be a blessing", then adding, "she loved coloring "Swampy" as she called the series. "My Blue Heaven" which she colored in only tonal shades of blue was a masterpiece. Also one of my favorite stories by Alan and Rick."

This comes as DC Comics is finally preparing to publish the final four issues of Rick Veitch's Swamp Thing from 1989, promoted by DC Comics by saying that the "colorist Trish Mulvihill honors the palette and spirit of legendary series colorist Tatjana Wood." Nancy Collins, Swamp Thing writer, wrote "The widow of Wally Wood, she was the colorist on my run of Swamp Thing. I remember Stuart Moore taking me deep within the bowels of DC's production offices in 1992, when the company was still headquartered at 666 in NYC, back when their coloring & lettering was still done in-house, to introduce me to her and my letterer John Constanza. She died 3 days short of her 100th birthday. Safe travels to the farthest shore, good lady". With Rick Veitch calling her "One of the main pillars of the Swamp Thing teams going way way back, colourist Tatjana Wood has passed away at the age of 99."

Former DC Publisher and President Paul Levitz added, "We lost a legend. Tatjana Wood has passed away, 99 years old, after a long struggle with a fading memory. One of the first true artists to work as a colorist in American comics, she was able to make the extremely limited palette available for newsprint comics sing and create moods. And when better tools were available to her, she could make it positively operatic. Before computer color and back when the technique of 'blue line color' was primarily used for a few high-end newspaper strips, advertising and other specialties, she mastered it to apply it to THE WIZARD KING, an early graphic novel by her former husband, Wally Wood. The result was a treatment of his already legendary artwork as it had never been seen before. Tatjana began providing color guides for DC comics in the late 1960s, after the company shifted from an in – color department to freelancers. Gravel voiced from her long cigarette habit, she'd spend time discussing each assignment with its editor, and finding a distinctive approach that met their goals. Given the less-than-modest amount paid for each page's color guides in the field at the time, that was an unusual level of artistic dedication, and the results showed that she carried that through in the work. She graduated in 1973 to become the regular cover artist for the whole line, probably only the third person (and the last) to be given that responsibility, and stayed in that role for well over a decade. Tatjana was recognized by her peers, winning the 1975 Best Colorist Shazam Award from the short-lived Academy of Comic Book Arts, and won broader recognition in the field becoming an inductee to the Eisner Hall of Fame…the first colorist to earn that honor who was not also a cartoonist. If there's an afterlife, I think we can fairly anticipate even more vivid sunset skies, 'cause the scenery crew just added a truly splendid talent."

