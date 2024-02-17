Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press, Solicits | Tagged:

Tea Dragon Society Slipcase Set in Oni Press May 2024 Full Solicits

Oni Press' May 2024 solicits and solicitations includes the launch of Toxic Summer #1, The Tea Dragon Society Slipcase Box Set: The Complete Collection, Chef's Kiss Deluxe Edition HC, Issunboshi: A Graphic Novel, The Sixth Gun: Shadow Roads Omnibus, Rick and Morty Compendium Vol.2. as well as the latest issues of Night People #3 (of 4), Cemetery Kids Don't Die #4 (of 4), Roboforce #2 (of 3), Rick and Morty: Kingdom Balls #3 (of 4).

TOXIC SUMMER #1 (of 3)

WRITER/ARTIST DEREK CHARM

FROM THE MUTATED MIND OF EISNER AWARD–WINNING CARTOONIST DEREK CHARM (JUGHEAD, THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL) COMES A MONSTER-SIZED 48-PAGE NIGHTMARE BEACH PARTY THAT WILL KEEP YOU UP ALL NIGHT . . . IF YOU CAN LIVE LONG ENOUGH TO TELL THE TALE!

Best friends Ben and Leo had the perfect summer planned after high school graduation. As lifeguards in the idyllic beach town of Port Dorian, they were planning for three months of hot guys, late-night bonfires, and no regrets . . . until a toxic spill of unknown properties on the beach transformed their dream summer into a waking nightmare. Now Port Dorian is flooded with panicked tourists, and a horrifying pack of subhuman monstrosities is snatching beachgoers in the night.

Mix one part Riverdale with one part Creature from the Black Lagoon, and drink it down fast because this bi-monthly horror shocker comes packed with enough acidic sludge, perverted beach maniacs, and ill will to ruin anyone's first summer away from home!

ON SALE MAY 1st, 2024 | $6.99 | 48 pgs. | FC

IOD: 03/28/2024

FOC: 04/08/2024

NIGHT PEOPLE #3 (of 4)

WRITER BARRY GIFFORD & CHRIS CONDON

ARTIST ARTYOM TOPILIN

From acclaimed writer Chris Condon (That Texas Blood, The Enfield Gang Massacre) and rising star Artyom Topilin (I Hate This Place) comes the next neon-saturated tale of desperation, fanaticism, and murder based on the work of neo-noir icon Barry Gifford (Lost Highway, Wild at Heart) . . .

Easy Earl Blakey was having an uneventful evening at Alfonzo's Mexicali Club until a heated argument at a neighboring table erupted into a hail of bullets. Now Earl, who can barely remember what happened next, is wanted for shooting a New Orleans cop— and the only thing he can think to do is drive.

ON SALE MAY 8th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

IOD: 03/28/2024

FOC: 04/15/2024

CEMETERY KIDS DON'T DIE #4 (of 4)

WRITER ZAC THOMPSON

ARTIST DANIEL IRIZARRI

THE FINAL LEVEL!

The King of Sleep awaits as Birdie, Wilson, and Enid ready themselves for the final battle to save Pik. But the outcome may not be what anyone expected in Zac Thompson (Hunt for the Skinwalker) and Daniel Irizarri's (Holy West) kinetic, heart-pounding conclusion to 2024's genre-defying sci-fi/horror hybrid!

ON SALE JUNE 5th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

IOD: 03/28/2024

FOC: 05/13/2024

ROBOFORCE #2 (of 3)

WRITER MELISSA FLORES

ARTIST DIOGENES NEVES

THE RISE OF THE NACELLEVERSE CONTINUES! ROBOFORCE LEAPS INTO ACTION!

Soraya, the brilliant young scientist who created RoboForce, has developed a new bleeding-edge technology that is poised to change the world—until it falls into the wrong hands! A new age of corporate espionage is about to jeopardize everything she's worked for . . . unless ROBOFORCE RETURNS TO DUTY! Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and Diogenes Neves (Realm of X, Suicide Squad) deliver a rapid-fire assault of robot-on-robot action . . . and shake the pillars of an all-new mythology that will soon deliver the Biker Mice from Mars, Sectaurs, and dozens more into the throes of the NacelleVerse!

ON SALE MAY 15th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

IOD: 03/28/2024

FOC: 04/22/2024

RICK AND MORTY: KINGDOM BALLS #3 (of 4)

WRITERS JOSH TRUJILLO & RYAN LITTLE

ARTIST JARRETT WILLIAMS

Rick and Morty's weird descent into the murky worlds of narrative conflict just got even weirder…

The tenuous narrative realities Rick, Morty, and Jerry have been jumping through in pursuit of the Dream Balls are unraveling as they disturb the delicate balance of conflicts that were already teetering in the nuanced and bloated modern era of storytelling. Rick is so close to rescuing his former flame Julio from the mysterious Casterati, if they can just find the final remaining Dream Ball . . . back in their own world.

ON SALE JUNE 26th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

IOD: 03/28/2024

FOC: 06/03/2024

THE TEA DRAGON SOCIETY SLIPCASE BOX SET: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER K. O'NEILL

The complete collection of K. O'Neill's enchanting, award-winning Tea Dragon books, now all together in one paperback slipcased box set!

In the bewitching Tea Dragon Society series, two-time Eisner Award–winning creator K. O'Neill offers three stories featuring the enchanting world of Tea Dragons. Now collected in a beautiful paperback box set with brand-new box cover art, readers can experience The Tea Dragon Society, The Tea Dragon Festival, and The Tea Dragon Tapestry from start to finish. This charming and peaceful trilogy is heartwarming, inclusive, and absolutely magical.

ON SALE MAY 22nd, 2024 | $34.99 | 344 pgs. | FC

IOD: 03/28/2024

FOC: 04/29/2024

CHEF'S KISS DELUXE EDITION HC

WRITER JARRETT MELENDEZ

ARTIST/COVER DANICA BRINE

Discover Jarrett Melendez and Danica Brine's award-winning, Eisner Award–nominated debut graphic novel in a beautiful deluxe hardcover edition featuring never-before-seen bonus content!

When recent college grad Ben lands a job at a restaurant, he soon finds that his favorite dish is spicy sous-chef Liam . . . Now that college is over, English graduate Ben Cook is on the job hunt looking for something— anything—related to his passion for reading and writing, but the job hunt isn't going great. When he stumbles upon a "Now Hiring, No Experience Necessary" sign outside a restaurant, he jumps at the chance to land his first job. But when Ben begins developing a crush on Liam, one of the other super-dreamy chefs at the restaurant, and starts ditching his old college friends and his writing job plans, his future becomes much less clear. Will he follow his writing dreams or will he see what cooks up between him and Liam? Watch things start to really heat up in the kitchen in this queer new adult graphic novel.

Includes a new foreword by New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia, author Q&A, new recipes, and behind-the-scenes process art!

ON SALE MAY 8th, 2024 | $24.99 | 176 pgs. | FC

IOD: 03/28/2024

FOC: 04/15/2024

ISSUNBOSHI: A GRAPHIC NOVEL SC

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER RYAN LANG

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SOFTCOVER! Discover a lush retelling of the classic Japanese folktale reminding us that one is not born a hero—you must discover the courage to become one—in this acclaimed adventure from Russ Manning Award–nominated cartoonist Ryan Lang!

In a feudal Japan where creatures of myth and folklore are real, a demon sets out to reforge an ancient weapon to take over the world. The only person who can stop him is an inches-tall would-be samurai, who also happens to be the final and most important piece of the weapon.

ON SALE MAY 15th, 2024 | $24.99 | 200 pgs. | FC

IOD: 03/28/2024

FOC: 04/22/2024

THE SIXTH GUN: SHADOW ROADS OMNIBUS SC

WRITERS CULLEN BUNN & BRIAN HURTT

ARTISTS BRIAN HURTT & A.C. ZAMUDIO

COVER BRIAN HURTT

Presented for the first time in one complete collection, the action-packed expansion of the Sixth Gun universe starts here in the ultimate collection for fans and new readers alike!

In the world that remains after the conclusion of The Sixth Gun, the thinnest veil between reality and the mystical plane that serves as a doorway throughout the universe lies at the Crossroads. A band of disparate outsiders in the Wild West are brought together here to defeat the Hunter, a creature of apocalyptic power that endangers all creation.

This volume collects The Sixth Gun: Shadow Roads #1–10 from master storytellers Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Empty Man), Brian Hurtt (The Damned, Manor Black), and illustrator A.C. Zamudio.

ON SALE JULY 10th, 2024 | $29.99 | 256 pgs. | FC

IOD: 03/28/2024

FOC: 05/06/2024

THE MAN FROM MAYBE SC

WRITER JORDAN THOMAS

ARTIST/COVER SHAKY KANE

In the dry and dead future that's coming soon, all life belongs to Oppenheimer– obsessed billionaire Harvard Denny and his corporate scavengers from Smile, Inc., who pillage the wastelands in search of atomic contraband.

But when a hyper-advanced vessel of possibly alien origin crash lands on the outer edge of Denny's empire of neon-lit ruins, will it bring promise or poison to a distorted world?

As the race to acquire the ship's cargo begins, our fate will be decided by a masked bandit and the cold iron of his laser rifle. He knows no name, no home, no surrender—only the whispered hush of those in need who dare call him . . . THE MAN FROM MAYBE!

Give yourself over to an upside-down world where all mutants eat lead and all dinosaurs speak truth in the post apocalyptic epic of Western–infused action from rising star Jordan Thomas (Weird Work, XINO) and psychedelic warlord Shaky Kane (Bulletproof Coffin, The Beef)!

ON SALE MAY 29th, 2024 | $17.99 | 112 pgs. | FC

IOD: 03/28/2024

FOC: 05/06/2024

RICK AND MORTY COMPENDIUM VOL. 2 SC

WRITERS KYLE STARKS, OLLY MOSS, SEAN VANAMAN & MARC ELLERBY

ARTISTS CJ CANNON, BENJAMIN DEWEY, KYLE STARKS &MARC ELLERBY

COVER FRED C. STRESING

This massive tome of interdimensional mayhem collects issues #16–30 of the hit Rick and Morty comic book series, which boldly answers the question, "Can a comic book ever satisfy the emotional and psychological needs of Rick and Morty fans?" (The answer is, sure, why not!)

Featuring stories from Eisner Award–nominated writer Kyle Starks (Kill Them All, Sexcastle) including Desperately Meeseeking Ruin," "Honey I Shrunk the Ricks," and "Interdimensional Cable 3: The Threequel."

ON SALE MAY 15th, 2024 | $39.99 | 336 pgs. | FC

IOD: 03/28/2024

FOC: 04/22/2024

