Tea Fougner Quits King Features As Editorial Director Of Comics

Tea Fougner quits King Features as their Editorial Director of Comics, and is looking for new opportunities if anyone is interested...

King Features is one of the biggest syndicators of comic book strips to newspapers and magazines in the USA, including the likes of Beetle Bailey, Zippy the Pinhead, Prince Valiant, Macanudo, Mark Trail andRhymes with Orange. Yesterday, their Editorial Director Of Comics, Tea Fougner – also known as Tea Berry-Blue‬ ‪posted to social media that they are no longer in that role.

"I have some big news! Today was my last day at King Features. I was offered a choice between a very reduced role and a severance package, and I took it as a sign that it's time for me to try new things! I have been there for 16 years! I'll be looking for new opportunities for 2025. If you know of someone who needs someone like me, tell them to get in touch! I have: 16 years experience as a comic editor, working with beloved humor, action-adventure, and soap opera comics

Experience writing and editing brand and character bibles for properties with over 100 years of history.

Experience managing a roster of close to 100 comic writers and artists

Experience revamping classic characters for a contemporary audience

Experience developing entertainment pitch resources for beloved comic characters

Experience managing social media accounts for character brands

Experience building custom websites either from scratch or on WordPress

Experience managing an active submissions and acquisitions program Experience writing about comic art & history

Experience writing marketing copy for characters and comics

A ton of other stuff "Some things I've only done a little of but would love to do more of or have always wanted to try: Fiction writing

Comic writing

Game writing

Developing new stories and characters from the ground up

Oh I'd also be interested in trying my hand at television or dramatic podcast writing! "You can find my resume and writing samples at www.teaberryblue.com "

Tea Fougner, also Flame Con Programming Co-Chair, included this image, possibly quite pointedly, as Popeye has now just entered the public domain. In 2019, when Popeye turned 90, Tea did a project called Popeye's Cartoon Club, inviting 52 cartoonists to do Popeye comics for a year. As King Features is losing its exclusivity on Popeeye, they are also losing one of its greatest experts on the character…

