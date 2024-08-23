Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: ablaze, popeye

Public Domain Popeye, In Ablaze's November 2024 Solicits For 2025

Popeye will be public domain in the USA, and Ablaze Publishing is putting the French public domain Popeye graphic novel into English.

As Bleeding Cool has pointed out, Popeye will be public domain in the USA from January 2025, which has led to Massive Publishing putting out an officially licensed but absolutely crazy Eye Lie Popeye comic this year. But as of 2025, anyone can do it… and so Ablaze Publishing is putting the French public domain Popeye graphic novel into English for the first time for January 2o25. In France, Popeye went public domain back in 2009…

POPEYE MAN OVERBOARD GN

ABLAZE

MAY247394

(W) Antoine Ozanam (A / CA) Lelis

Visually stunning and poetic – the story of Popeye before he became Popeye!

Everyone knows him: the loud-mouthed, one-eyed sailor man who shows off his biceps after gobbling canned spinach. He's funny, Popeye. His way of speaking, and his ready-made expressions… And what's more, he's a courageous guy, a good guy. A true hero.

But this isn't exactly the Popeye you know. In this graphic novel there are other layers. A melancholy and beauty that only the exuberant watercolor art of Lelis and the sharp, sensitive script of Antoine Ozanam could express.

Unlike the famous cartoons, the Popeye of this tale is an unlikely hero who could be found in any port around the world. In the story, a strange girl with flowery language arrives to hit him in his healthy eye. He's too old for her, but Olive is his girl, without a doubt. Like any man in love, reason disappears, and Popeye agrees to go on an adventure with Olive's brother…in search of a fabulous treasure.

ABLAZE is proud to bring this acclaimed work of French writer Ozanam and multi-award-winning Brazilian artist Lelis to English readers worldwide. A brilliant reinterpretation of the origin of the character. And a magnificent adventure story!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

GANNIBAL GN VOL 06

ABLAZE

MAR247810

(W) Masaaki Ninomiya (A / CA) Masaaki Ninomiya

Daigo goes alone into the depths of Kuge to save the children. There, he runs into Keisuke and finally dares to ask him directly: "Do you eat human flesh?" Keisuke's answer will prove surprising, revealing more about his family, the village, and the dark past of the next head of the Gotos. The bloody story continues to take shape in this sixth volume!

Stream the Gannibal TV series on Hulu/Disney+ now!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

GRAMMATON PUNCH TP

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

SEP241064

(W) Miles Gunter (A / CA) Briane Andan

Van Nguyen isn't like other kids. Born on an eclipse, he has the ability to see and lay hands on the parasitic ghosts that feed off the energy of unsuspecting people. Van's abilities have made him a loner, but as he starts his freshman year of high school he finds himself confronting his own self-imposed boundaries while struggling to protect his classmates from the frenzy of spirits feeding off their adolescent energy.

Miles Gunter (BPRD) and newcomer Briane Andan take you on a wild ride full of action, humor, teen angst and heart.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

KINKY KARROT PRESENTS OFF THE BEATEN PATH HC (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

SEP241066

(W) Marie Sann, Yann Krehi (A / CA) Marie Sann

: Sex and relationships are the last thing Lizzy is thinking about when she moves to the big city. She is completely focused on starting her studies, looking for a job, and living with her sarcastic, older roommate Elva, which is still unfamiliar. She is also still reeling from the breakup with her long-term boyfriend.

When she visits a sex shop for the first time out of curiosity, Lizzy begins to explore her own sexuality and discovers a whole new side of herself. An exciting side. From dating apps to sex toys to bondage, she tries out lots of things and slowly discovers her interest in the kinkier side of sex.

However, this journey is not without challenges: she must deal with the uncertainties of modern dating, financial worries and the question of how she wants to shape her relationships and sex life in the future. Lizzy faces great challenges that offer great opportunities – anything but frivolous!

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

PARLIAMENT OF ROOKS #2 CVR A ABIGAIL JILL HARDING (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

SEP241067

SEP241068 – PARLIAMENT OF ROOKS #2 CVR B ABIGAIL JILL HARDING B&W (MR)

(W) Abigail Jill Harding, Richard Starkings (A / CA) Abigail Jill Harding

The May Day festival is in full swing and, in the wake of Darius' sudden affliction, an old yet familiar face steps foot in Ravenscar Hall, possessing a diary that belonged to his late mother. With rumors speaking of a strange creature seen skulking around the city, Darius visits the Great East Window, fearful but determined to find out the truth.

ABLAZE is proud to present this Eisner-nominated Gothic Horror for the first time in print!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

ABLAZE ARTIST SPOTLIGHT ZEROCALCARE COLL SET (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

SEP241071

(W) Zerocalcare (A / CA) Zerocalcare

ABLAZE is spotlighting some of the incredible creatives under our banner with specially priced collections of their extraordinary works! With our ZEROCALCARE collection, receive three hardcover volumes that explore the artist's experiences through humorous observation and biting self-examination.

In Forget My Name: When the last vestiges of his childhood are taken from him, Zerocalcare discovers unsuspected secrets about his family. Torn between the soothing numbness of the innocence of youth and the impossibility to elude society's ever-expanding control over people's lives, he'll have to understand where he really comes from, before he understands where he is going.

In Tenatacles at my Throat: Three friends, their schoolgrounds, and a secret. And fifteen years later, the discovery that they all thought there was only one secret, but each had their own. And there was one more, bigger than the others, that none were aware of…

In The Armadillo Prophecy: Zerocalcare's debut OGN, the story of how he coped with learning too late that a dear friend from his childhood had died, all while a giant armadillo represents his imaginary conscience.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

ABLAZE SPOTLIGHT SWORD & SORCERY COLL SET (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

SEP241072

(W) Max Bemis, Michael Moreci (A) Rodney Buchemi, Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Olivier Vatine

ABLAZE is shining the spotlight on the wide variety of genres and fantastic works within our catalogue! Our Spotlight on Sword-and-Sorcery includes two comic titles – Belit & Valeria and The Mighty Barbarians – bundled together under a specially discounted price

In Belit & Valeria: Rising from a watery grave, Belit once again finds herself commanding a ship, sailing the seas in search of adventure…and answers. But when a deal goes wrong, she finds herself teamed up with the woman she was holding prisoner: the equally beautiful and deadly Valeria.

In The Mighty Barbarians: When an unstoppable force starts consuming one world after another, sorceress Morgan Le Fey uses her magic to assemble a team of skull-cracking warriors who must somehow work together to save all of existence. There's the young trickster Anansi, Viking shield maiden Birka, the shape-shifting Nanook, and their leader, heir to a fallen kingdom and mightiest of warriors, KULL!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

BELIT & VALERIA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER PACK (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

SEP241073

(W) Max Bemis (A) Rodney Buchemi (CA) Various

Get on board with the barbarian baddies! Based on the works of Robert E. Howard, ABLAZE's Belit &Valeria features a fetching if unlikely team-up of two iconic characters! Collecting all 5 issues of the series, this collectible cover pack offers a selection of variants used in publication of this hit series, all at a specially discounted price. Limited to 200!

Featuring the following covers:

#1 – Leirix Virgin Variant

#2 – Mirka Andolfo Virgin Variant

#3 – Fabrizio de Tomasso Virgin Variant

#4 – Julius Ohta Virgin Variant

#5 – Usanekorin Virgin Variant

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

MIGHTY BARBARIANS VIRGIN VARIANT PACK (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

SEP241074

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Various

From the writer of Barbaric comes the world-hopping, skull-crushing adventures of The Mighty Barbarians! They're barbarians. They loot, they plunder, they conquer. That's what they do, and they do it alone…until NOW! Collecting all 6 issues of the series, this collectible cover pack offers a selection of variants used in publication of this hit series, all at a specially discounted price. Limited to 80!

Featuring the following covers:

#1 – Olivier Vatine Virgin Variant

#2 – Erica D'Urso Virgin Variant

#3 – Ennio Bufi Virgin Variant

#4 – Justin Mason Virgin Variant

#5 – Sunghan Yune Virgin Variant

#6 – Jordan Michael Johnson Virgin Variant

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

