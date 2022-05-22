Teen Titans Academy #15 Preview: All Good Things Must Come to an End

Preview Teen Titans Academy #15, the final issue of the series, before it's gone for good. Check out the preview below.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #15

DC Comics

0322DC157

0322DC158 – Teen Titans Academy #15 Todd Nauck Cover – $4.99

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Tom Derenick (CA) Tom Derenick, Matt Herms

FINAL ISSUE! In the shadow of the new Titans Tower, the students and faculty decide whether the school is the right place for them.

In Shops: 5/24/2022

SRP: $3.99

