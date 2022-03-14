Teen Titans Original Artwork By George Pérez Up For Auction

The release of the Hero Initiative edition of JLA/Avengers has brought new appreciation to the comic book artwork of George Pérez. His work includes Deadly Hands of Kung-Fu, Creatures on the Loose, Action Comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths, Wonder Woman, Avengers and Teen Titans. It was that eighties run with Marv Wolfman on New Teen Titans that would prove so popular it would crossover with Marvel's X-Men, and in the early nineties, he would work with Jim Starlin on his Thanos saga, drawing the bulk of the Infinity Gauntlet mini-series. But it's a page of original artwork from his Teen Titans run that is up for auction from ComicConnect today, along with lots of other rare and desirable original comics artwork going under the hammer in a few hours.

George Pérez pencils/Romeo Tanghal inks; page 23; 1982; image size 10" x 15" Classic Perez Teen Titans page, showcasing his instantly identifiable innovative panel layout. Featuring the whole team, by the undisputed master of team books. Pen and ink. Art is in very good condition, there is some glue staining where it appears some stats have been removed to reveal the artwork underneath.

The page was liked by Filipino artist Romeo Tanghal who emigrated to the United States in 1976 where he drew short stories for DC's House of Mystery, House of Secrets, and Weird War Tales. In 1980, Tanghal became the inker of George Pérez's pencils for The New Teen Titans. There is another Perez item of note up for auction from ComicConnect as well. A 1975 comic convention with a George Perez Human Torch sketch, as well as one from Mike Gustovich.

Official convention program with full page sketches by George Pérez and Mike Gustovich; 1975; Rare Great Human Torch portrait by a youngGeorge Pérez and a full figure Thor by Mike Gustovich in the autograph pages of the rare 1975 Mighty Marvel Comic Convention program. Pen and ink. book is in F/FV condition, the drawings are in excellent condition. Signed by Pérez and Gustovich.

Mike Gustovich created the superhero team Justice Machine in 1981, which went on to be featured in comics from several publishers. He inked most of the 1990's Milestone Media series Icon (written by Dwayne McDuffie and pencilled by M.D. Bright). Specializing primarily in inking, he produced art for dozens of series for various publishers, including Marvel Comics, DC Comics, First Comics, Comico, and Eclipse Comics.