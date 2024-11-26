Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4 Preview: Donnie Fights for Freedom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4 hits stores this Wednesday. Can Donatello escape the mutant zoo and overcome his broken mind? Jason Aaron's turtle-focused saga continues!

Chris Burnham returns to art duties this issue as we finally learn the fate of Donatello! Trapped in a mutant zoo and forced to fight rich men looking for a thrill, his mind is still broken since last we saw him. As mysterious forces gather against him, can Donnie gather himself to defeat these enemies and set himself free?Superstar writer Jason Aaron continues his exploration of the individual Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, setting the stage for their reunion.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4

by Jason Aaron & Chris Burnham, cover by Rafael Albuquerque

Chris Burnham returns to art duties this issue as we finally learn the fate of Donatello! Trapped in a mutant zoo and forced to fight rich men looking for a thrill, his mind is still broken since last we saw him. As mysterious forces gather against him, can Donnie gather himself to defeat these enemies and set himself free?Superstar writer Jason Aaron continues his exploration of the individual Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, setting the stage for their reunion.

IDW Publishing

6.64"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Nov 27, 2024 | 32 Pages | 82771403315100411

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

82771403315100421 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) #4 Variant B (Burnham) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100431 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) #4 Variant C (Eastman) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100441 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) #4 Variant D (J. Gonzo) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100451 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) #4 Variant E (Burnham) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100461 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) #4 Variant RI (25) (Earls) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100471 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) #4 Variant RI (50) (Robertson) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100481 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) #4 Variant RI (75) (Bermejo) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100491 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) #4 Variant RI (100) (Rivera) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

