Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5 Preview: Casey Jones vs. Legal Evil

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5, Casey Jones steps up to protect NYC's mutants from a power-hungry DA. Can he uncover the sinister forces behind this anti-mutant crusade?

Article Summary Casey Jones defends NYC mutants from a sinister DA in TMNT #5, out December 18th.

Jason Aaron and Darick Robertson team up for this thrilling mutant saga.

Catch the TMNT story's latest twists with a variety of collectible covers.

What has been going on in New York while the Turtles have been scattered across the globe? A dangerous district attorney has come into power, and he's got a grudge against mutantkind. Backed by some powerful benefactors who have designs of their own for the city, he's doing everything he can to stoke hatred against the mutants. With the TMNT absent, someone needs to step in and stop this power grab – and figure out who is backing this nefarious new enemy. Enter Casey Jones!Jason Aaron teams with legendary artist and co-creator of The Boys, Darick Robertson, to tell the next chapter of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5

by Jason Aaron & Darick Robertson & Javier Fernandez, cover by Tony Aviña

IDW Publishing

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Dec 18, 2024 | 32 Pages | 82771403315100511

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

82771403315100521 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) #5 Variant B (Chan) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100531 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) #5 Variant C (Eastman) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100541 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) #5 Variant D (J. Gonzo) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100551 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) #5 Variant E (Robertson) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100561 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) #5 Variant RI (25) (Earls) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100571 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) #5 Variant RI (50) (Robertson) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100581 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) #5 Variant RI (75) (Bermejo) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403315100591 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) #5 Variant RI (100) (Guarnido) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

