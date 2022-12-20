Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Saturday Morning Adventures #3 Preview

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #3

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221741

SEP221742 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #3 CVR B JENNEX – $3.99

SEP221743 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #3 CVR C MYER – $3.99

(W) Erik Burham (A / CA) Tim Lattie

Casey Jones may not be souped up with mutagen ooze, but even without ninja skills and a half shell, he holds his own as a hero. So imagine everyone's surprise when stopping a burglary at a top-secret R&D lab leaves Casey imbued with superpowers! Emboldened by his new gift, Casey takes on NYC's criminal element to great effect. The problem is his new powers are wreaking havoc on the city's power grid! Can the TMNT talk Casey into giving up his powers, or will they have to take them by force?

In Shops: 12/21/2022

SRP: $3.99

