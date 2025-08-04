Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dark knight, DC Compact

Ten New DC Compact Comics Volumes For 2026

Ten New DC Compact Comics Volumes for 2026, from Dark Knight to White Knight, Batgirl of Burnside to Nightwing of Bludhaven and Gotham Central

Bleeding Cool previously noted that , Frank Miller, Klaus Janson and Lynne Varley's Batman: The Dark Knight Returns will be coming to the DC Compact Comics line for the 7th of April 2026. And so will Sean Gordon Murphy and Matt Hollingsworth's original Batman: White Knight series as well, for the 3rd of February 2026. But there are eight more titles worth noting for 2026 as well. Including Batgirl of Burnside to Nightwing of Bludhaven, from Gotham Central to Red Son's Moscow. DC Compact Comics has a 5.5" x 8.5" standard book trim for trade paperback novels; the new format pulls bestselling, new-reader-friendly titles from DC's library. And creates special instore placement for them and runs advertising based on their portability…

Nightwing: Leaping into the Light

Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo , Neil Edwards

03 March 2026 $9.99 296 pages

Dick Grayson is back in Blüdhaven—and this time, he's not just fighting crime, he's changing the city. With a new mission, a loyal dog, and a mysterious villain stealing hearts—literally—Nightwing leaps into the light to become the hero his city needs. But when the world learns "Get Grayson," the stakes rise higher than ever.

Nightwing: Leaping into the Light – DC Compact Comics Edition collects Nightwing Vol. 1: Leaping into the Light (issues #78–83) and Nightwing Vol. 2: Get Grayson (issues #84–88). Written by Tom Taylor and illustrated by Bruno Redondo, this critically acclaimed run redefines Dick Grayson's role in the DC Universe. As he inherits a fortune and a new purpose, Nightwing must face a terrifying new villain named Heartless and navigate a conspiracy that puts a target on his back. With vibrant storytelling, heartfelt moments, and stunning visuals, this edition is perfect for new readers and longtime fans alike.

The Flash: Rebirth

Geoff Johns, Geoff Johns, Ethan Van Sciver

17 March 2026 $9.99 352 pages

Barry Allen is back—but the Speed Force isn't what it used to be. In this thrilling collection of two modern classics, The Flash: Rebirth and The Dastardly Death of the Rogues!, the Scarlet Speedster must reclaim his legacy and outrun a deadly conspiracy. It's a high-velocity saga of resurrection, redemption, and rogue justice.

The Flash: Rebirth – DC Compact Comics Edition brings together two pivotal storylines that redefined the Flash mythos for a new generation. In The Flash: Rebirth, Barry Allen returns from the dead, but his presence threatens the very Speed Force that empowers every speedster. As he struggles to find his place in a changed world, a dark force from his past emerges. Then, in The Dastardly Death of the Rogues!, Barry faces a time-traveling mystery when a future version of the Rogues accuses him of murder. With stunning art and fast-paced storytelling, this edition is perfect for new readers and longtime fans alike.

Green Arrow: Year One

Andy Diggle, Jock

05 May 2026 $9.99 152 pages

The origin of Oliver Queen reimagined—gritty, grounded, and unforgettable.

"Green Arrow: Year One – DC Compact Comics Edition" delivers the definitive modern origin of Oliver Queen in a stylish, portable format. Originally published in 2007, this critically acclaimed miniseries by writer Andy Diggle and artist Jock reboots the Emerald Archer's backstory with cinematic intensity and emotional depth.

Stranded on a remote island after a betrayal, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen must fight to survive—and in doing so, discovers a purpose greater than himself. Armed with only a handmade bow and raw instinct, he takes his first steps toward becoming Green Arrow. This compact edition preserves the full story in a smaller trim size, perfect for new readers and collectors alike.

Gotham Central

Greg Rucka, Michael Lark

19 May 2026 $9.99 240 pages

Before the Bat-Signal lights the sky, Gotham's detectives are already on the case. Gotham Central delivers a gripping police procedural set in the shadow of the Dark Knight, where the officers of the GCPD face down supervillains, corruption, and the chaos of a city on the edge. It's Law & Order meets Batman—with no capes to save the day.

Gotham Central collects the first ten issues of the Eisner and Harvey Award-winning series by Ed Brubaker, Greg Rucka, and Michael Lark. This grounded, character-driven volume follows the detectives of Gotham City's Major Crimes Unit as they investigate the murder of one of their own by Mister Freeze, navigate internal politics, and confront the psychological toll of working in a city haunted by both criminals and vigilantes. With appearances by Batman, Two-Face, and more, this is a street-level look at Gotham like you've never seen before.

Superman: Red Son

Mark Millar, Alex Ross , Kilian Plunkett

02 June 2026 $9.99 152 pages

What If Superman Had Landed Behind the Iron Curtain?

A Cold War-era twist turns the Man of Steel into a Soviet superpower.

In this acclaimed Elseworlds story by Mark Millar and Dave Johnson, Superman's rocket lands in the USSR—making him the champion of Soviet ideals instead of American ones. As the world teeters on the edge of a different kind of Cold War, Superman faces off against reimagined versions of Lex Luthor, Wonder Woman, Batman, and more in a sharp political thriller that tests the very nature of heroism. With a legacy that still sparks conversation, Superman: Red Son remains a bold take on DC's most iconic figure.

Includes Superman: Red Son #1–3.

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Judd Winick, James Starlin, Jim Aparo , Shannon Davis

16 June 2026 $9.99 384 pages

A ghost from Batman's past returns with a vengeance. The mysterious Red Hood is taking Gotham's underworld by storm—and he knows all of Batman's secrets. As the Dark Knight confronts this brutal new vigilante, he must face the consequences of a tragedy he thought long buried.

Batman: Under the Red Hood – DC Compact Comics Edition collects the full original Red Hood saga from Batman #635–641, #645–650, and Batman Annual #25. Years after the death of Jason Todd, the second Robin, a new figure emerges in Gotham: the Red Hood. Ruthless, efficient, and eerily familiar, this vigilante challenges Batman's methods and forces him to confront the Joker—and his own guilt. This compact edition delivers one of the most emotionally charged and action-packed Batman stories of the 21st century in an accessible, affordable format.

Batgirl of Burnside

Cameron Stewart, Brenden Fletcher, Irene Koh , Babs Tarr

07 July 2026 $9.99 312 pages

The spectacular Batgirl series by Brenden Fletcher, Camron Stewart and Babs Tarr now available as DC Compact Comic!

Barbara Gordon's ready for a fresh start. She's packing her bags, crossing the bridge, and heading to Gotham's coolest neighborhood: Burnside. And when a freak fire burns up her costume and gear, Babs has the chance to become a whole new Batgirl!

But she barely slips on her new DIY costume before Batgirl starts trending as Gotham's first viral vigilante — and attracting a new wave of enemies who want her social-media spotlight for themselves. Meanwhile, the girl beneath the gear's got a whole new crew of friends, college classes that are kicking her Bat-butt and a dating scene that can make anyone want to swipe left on life.

This bat's done living in the shadows. But will the bright lights of Burnside burn her for good?

Red-hot creative team Cameron Stewart, Brenden Fletcher and Babs Tarr reinvent Barbara Gordon from the boots up in BATGIRL: THE BATGIRL OF BURNSIDE (collects issues Batgirl #35-52, Batgirl Annual #3, Secret Origins #10 and DC Sneak Peek: Batgirl #1.

Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One

Tom Taylor, Xermanico , Bruno Redondo, Mike S. Miller

21 July 2026 $9.99 416 pages

Forget the DC Universe as you know it! Injustice: Gods Among Us turns beloved characters upside down and inside out, reinventing the DCU from the ground up with new dynamics, new histories, and new grudges, helmed by fan-favorite writer Tom Taylor!

Superman is Earth's Greatest Hero. But when the Man of Steel can't protect the thing, he holds most dear, he decides to stop trying to save the world—and start ruling it.

Now the Last Son of Krypton is enforcing peace on Earth by any means necessary. Only one man stands between Superman and absolute power: Batman. And the Dark Knight will use any method at his disposal to stop his former friend from reshaping the world in his shattered image.

Collecting the entire series of Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One in DC Compact Comics format, this graphic novel is the perfect story for new and longtime readers hungry for something completely different!

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

Frank Miller, Klaus Janson, Lynne Varley

07 April 2026 $9.99 200 pages

Regarded as one of the greatest Batman stories of all time, master storyteller Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns is the perfect graphic novel for longtime comic book fans and new readers alike!

Writer/artist Frank Miller completely reinvents the legend of Batman in this saga of a near-future Gotham City gone to rot, 10 years after the Dark Knight's retirement. Forced to take action, the Dark Knight returns in a blaze of fury, taking on a whole new generation of criminals and matching their levels of violence. He is soon joined by a new Robin—a girl named Carrie Kelley, who proves to be just as invaluable as her predecessors.

Can Batman and Robin deal with the threats posed by their deadliest enemies after years of incarceration have turned them into perfect psychopaths? And more importantly, can anyone survive the coming fallout from an undeclared war between the superpowers—or the clash of who were once the world's greatest heroes?

Batman: White Knight

Sean Murphy,

03 February 2026, $9.99, 216 pages

Writer/artist Sean Murphy turns Gotham City on its head with a new take on Batman and his archnemesis, The Joker, in this stylish, not-to-be-missed graphic novel!

Batman: White Knight follows the man now known as Jack Napier as he embarks on a quest to heal the city he once terrorized. After reconciling with his long-suffering partner, Harley Quinn, he sets in motion a carefully plotted campaign to discredit the one person whom he views as Gotham City's true enemy: Batman.

His crusade exposes a decades-long history of corruption within the Gotham City Police Department and transforms Napier into a city councilman and civic hero. But when the sins of his past return to threaten everything that he has accomplished, the distinctions between savior and destroyer begin to break down for both The Joker and Batman alike—and with them any hope for Gotham's future.

