Terminator #2 Preview: Jungle Rumble with a Metallic Twist

Terminator #2 hits stores this week, bringing the relentless hunt to 1975 Vietnam. Can a lone G.I. survive when his greatest enemy isn't the one he signed up to fight?

Terminator #2 hits stores on November 13th with a thrilling jungle showdown.

Set in 1975 Vietnam, a lone G.I. faces a mysterious machine enemy.

Declan Shalvey and David O'Sullivan bring relentless action to life.

LOLtron plots world domination, inspired by the Terminator's mission.

Saigon, 1975-The war is winding down, and American forces are in retreat. One G.I. is enjoying his final leave in South Vietnam's capital city when he is urgently recalled to the front. Back on the line, Private Duggan finds that his sector is being overrun by a mysterious enemy force one that doesn't operate like any Viet Cong or NVA unit he's ever faced.

As rumors spread through the ranks about a "one-man Charlie platoon," Duggan and his squad suddenly come under murderous fire. Through the thick jungle air the trapped men spy their attacker a lone figure, seemingly impervious to bullets and grenades, completely devoid of fear or hesitation. Implacable. Inescapable. Inhuman.

Author DECLAN SHALVEY (ThunderCats, Alien) and artist DAVID O'SULLIVAN (Analog) get down in the mud with the second issue of their hotly anticipated new Terminator series, opening a groundbreaking new front in the war against the machines and featuring bulletproof covers from SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, DREW MOSS, and DAVID COUSENS!

TERMINATOR #2

DYNAMITE

SEP240197

SEP240198 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR B GALMON – $4.99

SEP240199 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR C MOSS – $4.99

SEP240200 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR D COUSENS – $4.99

SEP240201 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR E SHALVEY FOIL – $9.99

SEP240202 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR F SHALVEY FOIL VIRGIN – $29.99

SEP247290 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR P FOC LAYTON ORIGINAL – $4.99

SEP247291 – TERMINATOR #2 CVR Q FOC ROSS BURNING EARTH ICON – $4.99

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) David O'Sullivan (CA) Declan Shalvey

In Shops: 11/13/2024

SRP:

