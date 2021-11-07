Thank FOC Diamond's Websites Are Back – 7th November 2021

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Oh and yes, the Diamond websites are back to retailers can actually update their FOC…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Dappled Daydreams Art Of Camilla D Errico hardcover is coming from Dark Horse Comics including pieces from her gallery shows "Submerged," "Sky," and "Zodiac."

Brian Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming 's Powers comes to Dark Horse Comics with The Best Ever trade paperback, and included is an exclusive look back on the storied legacy of the Powers comic book series, TV show, and beyond.

and 's Powers comes to Dark Horse Comics with The Best Ever trade paperback, and included is an exclusive look back on the storied legacy of the Powers comic book series, TV show, and beyond. Mike Mignola writes and draws Sir Edward Grey Acheron One-Shot, as Hellboy is gone, and the B.P.R.D. managed to fight off the monsters on earth long enough for humanity to just barely escape underground. But Edward Grey must return to Hell to confront a familiar foe and finish what needs to be done to truly save the world.

writes and draws Sir Edward Grey Acheron One-Shot, as Hellboy is gone, and the B.P.R.D. managed to fight off the monsters on earth long enough for humanity to just barely escape underground. But Edward Grey must return to Hell to confront a familiar foe and finish what needs to be done to truly save the world. Deadly Class by Rick Remender, Wesley Craig and Lee Loughridge returns with the first chapter of the final arc,

and returns with the first chapter of the final arc, Mark Millar and Matteo Scalera launch King Of Spies which Millar describes as James Bond meets John Wick.

and launch King Of Spies which Millar describes as James Bond meets John Wick. Leone: Notes On A Life by Carmine Di Giandomenico and Francesco Colafella launches os an OGN.

Patrick Gleason writes and draws Amazing Spider-Man #83 solo.

writes and draws Amazing Spider-Man #83 solo. Avengers Forever #1 launches alongside Avengers #51 with the Multiversal Avengers and Avenger Prime with 1:25 and 1:50 covers.

The Death Of Doctor Strange brings an X-Men/Black Knight crossover. A handy FOC with Eternals in the cinema from Si Spurrier and Bob Quinn with two women and a former Captain Britain.

and with two women and a former Captain Britain. King Conan launches from Jason Aaron and Mahmud A. Asrar further into Conan's life than ever portrayed before. 1:25 and 1:50 covers

and further into Conan's life than ever portrayed before. 1:25 and 1:50 covers X-Men: Trial Of Magneto concludes with a verdict.

Hotell by John Lees, Dalibor Talajic, Lee Loughridge returns with a new series from AWA.

returns with a new series from AWA. Hecates Will is a new launch by Alice In Leatherland's Iolanda Zanfardino from Black Mask Studios.

from Black Mask Studios. Firefly gets a holiday special from Jeff Jensen and Vincenzo Federici as Jane gets a new hat. 1:10 and 1:25 covers

and as Jane gets a new hat. 1:10 and 1:25 covers Barbaric by Michael Moreci and Nathan Gooden gets a hardcover collection from Vault Comics.

and gets a hardcover collection from Vault Comics. Lunar Room #1 launches from Vault Comics by Danny Lore and Giorgia Sposito starring Cynthia "Sin" Breaker, werewolf, mob enforcer for a powerful mage and now retired. Until the mage Zac Zero needs protection. With 1:10. 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered covers.

Animal Castle by Xavier Dorison and Felix Delep launched from Ablaze, a new take on Animal Farm. "Nestled in the heart of a farm forgotten by men, the Animal Castle is ruled with an iron hoof by President Silvio. The bull and its dog militia savor their power, while the other animals are exhausted by work, until the arrival of the mysterious Azelard, a traveling rat who will teach them the secrets of civil disobedience." 1:10, 1:20 and 1:30 covers.

Behemoth Comics launches No Holds Bard, a new take on William Shakespeare as the superhero Bard, rescuing Queen Elizabeth, by Eric Gladstone and Gabrielle Kari

as the superhero Bard, rescuing Queen Elizabeth, by and Evil Ernie #1 launches by Scott Lobdell and Ariel Medel, from Dynamite Entertainment with a bevy of variants.

and from Dynamite Entertainment with a bevy of variants. Red Room: Trigger Warnings #1 from Ed Piskor launches from Fantagraphics, with a second four-issue series. With 1:5, 1:10 and 1:25 covers, including one by Marvel-exclusive Peach Momoko somehow.

launches from Fantagraphics, with a second four-issue series. With 1:5, 1:10 and 1:25 covers, including one by Marvel-exclusive somehow. Maniac Of New York returns with Bronx Burning #1 by Elliott Kalan and Andrea Mutti. 1:15 and 5:15 covers

and 1:15 and 5:15 covers The Last Session #1 is late and going back to FOC, published by Mad Cave Studios by Jasmine Walls and Dozerdraws… Roll for initiative! Jay, Lana, Drew, Walter, and Shen have played Dice & Deathtraps together since high school. Now, on the verge of graduating college and scattering, they've decided to finally complete their unfinished first campaign. But when Jay's partner Cassandra joins as a new player, Lana's afraid the party won't ever finish their quest…

Batman #118, the new run by Josh Williamson , launches from DC Comics, with 1:25, 1:50, 1:100 and 1:250 variant covers.

, launches from DC Comics, with 1:25, 1:50, 1:100 and 1:250 variant covers. While the old run James Tynion IV run ends with Batman: Fear State Omega #1.

run ends with Batman: Fear State Omega #1. Lots of DC 2021 Annuals, with Batman, Detective Comics, Joker, Justice League Dark, Nightwing, Robin and Superman: Son Of Kal-El.

Tim Drake's first date with Bernard Dowd in Batman: Urban Legends #10

One-Star Squadron #1 kicks off from Mark Russell and Steve Lieber.

and The first JLQ adventure begins with Tis The Season To Be Freezin' #1.

World Of Krypton #1 launches.

What's on your FOC?

