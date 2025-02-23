Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, comicspro

That DC Comics Absolute Universe ComicsPRO Preview In Full

That DC Comics Absolute Universe black-and-white ComicsPRO Preview in full, for Absolute Flash #1, Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 and Absolute Green Lantern #1

Article Summary Catch the ComicsPRO Preview of Absolute DC Universe, featuring Absolute Flash, Martian Manhunter, and Green Lantern.

The Absolute Universe preview copies were given out at ComicsPRO and are already selling fast on eBay.

Absolute Flash #1 highlights a mentorless hero speeding into new challenges, out on 3/19/2025.

Dive into cosmic adventures with Absolute Green Lantern #1, releasing on 4/2/2025.

The week saw the ComicsPRO retailer summit in Glendale, California, take place, concluding last night with retailers fully fed, watered and swagged up. That included a copy of the Absolute DC Universe ComicsPRO preview, handed out by DC Comics for free. And they have sold for up to $30 on eBay, and there are no copies listed right now. Expect that to change when retailers get home from the show. But if you can't wait, DC Comics also made the preview available digitally… and that's where Bleeding Cool comes in. With previews of Absolute Flash, Absolute Green Lantern and Absolute Martian Manhunter in glorious black-and-white.

And you can catch up with all our ComicsPRO coverage using this link if you want… ComicsPRO is a trade association for comic book retailers, a volunteer non-profit organization that states it is dedicated to improving the comic book specialty market. Since the decline of Diamond, ComicsPRO Summit has become the central annual comic book retailer meet-up occasion.

ABSOLUTE FLASH #1

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

JEFF LEMIRE AND NICK ROBLES SPEED INTO THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! Without the mentor…without the family…without the Speed Force, what's left is the Absolute Scarlet Speedster! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/19/2025

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #1 (OF 6)

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

DENIZ CAMP AND JAVIER RODRIGUEZ TRANSFORM THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! Beyond Mars…beyond physical form…beyond Human Understanding…all that's left is the ultimate alien: the Absolute Martian Manhunter! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #1

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

AL EWING AND JAHNOY LINDSAY GET COSMIC IN THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! Without the Corps…without the ring…without the willpower, what's left is the Absolute Green Lantern! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!