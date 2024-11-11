Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: 27 Run, Battle Quest

The 27 Run: Crash YA Fantasy from Battle Quest Comics in February 2025

The 27 Run was a YA fantasy graphic novel by Battle Quest Media Director Justin Zimmerman and Russ Brown and published by A Wave Blue World in hardcover, long out of print. Battle Quest Comics is now to reprint a completely remastered of The 27 Run as a monthly series by the creative tea, as the first part of a new trilogy.

The 27 Run is an epic mix of mechs, monsters, and post-apocalyptic action with a sense of humor, and the series will be presented as originally intended, with extra-sized monthly issues collected into softcover graphic novels. "We can't wait to add The 27 Run to our line-up," says Drew Kafoury, Publisher at BQC. "It has a wild assortment of great art and an intriguing, action-filled story." "I can't wait for The 27 Run: Crash to hit the stands for the first time," says writer/co-creator Justin Zimmerman. "Each issue is over-stuffed with story and extras, and every page shines. What's even more exciting is this is just the start of The 27 Run trilogy, with two more series to follow. The world has no idea what it's in for, and the fun's just beginning!"

A special preview of The 27 Run: Crash can be seem in the back of the exclusive NYCC flipbook edition of Battle Quest's recently announced The Young No'madds given away at the show, with a special cover by Jorge Corona and Morgan Beem. The series The 27 Run will be published in comic book stores from February of next year with additional covers by Sean Hill, Robbi Rodriguez, Stewart Moore, Leo Colapietro and Laura Martin.

Battle Quest Comics is an all-ages / YA publisher of action-adventure, fantasy and sci-fi comics built around three flagship titles, No'madd: The Unconquerable, The Trident of Aurelia and Steel Siege.

