The Abigail Brand Issue – Early Preview for X-Men Red #3

X-Men Red #3 is out in over two weeks, And there are internal politics at play as Cable is resurrected, killed on Arakko as part of Abigail Brand's games, as well as her betrayal to Orchis.

But "as instructed" suggests that the moment has been prepared for. Also preparing for this moment is the revived John Proudstar, the original Thunderbird of the X-Men and also recently revived by the mutant island of Krakoa.

He is also brother to Warpath, James Proudstar, member of Cable's original X-Force team and before that, Emma Frost's Hellions. And there are issues to be discussed now that John Proudstar is back.

But it appears, beyond that, that Manifold – who exited himself from Abigail Brand's X-Men Red early on – Cable and Thunderbird know something about Abigail Brand's betrayal of her species and Krakoa to those trying most to destroy it. And they are working together, wven though the rest of Krakoa and Arakko believe they are at odds. Of course, it's not the only power being played out on Mars.

Gabriel Summers, Vulcan, is going up against Tarn The Uncaring on Arakko, PPV.

POWER GRAB! TARN THE UNCARING waged war and torture on Arakko for centuries. He's the most hated being on Mars…and he sits on their ruling council. ABIGAIL BRAND has a plan to remedy that – and reap the rewards. So does ROBERTO DA COSTA. But only one of them can win…and Tarn's going to make at least one mutant pay the price for it!

