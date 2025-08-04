Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash, DC Spoilers

The Absolute Flash Vol 2 Listing Totally Spoils The Next Six Issues

The Absolute Flash Vol 2 Listing Totally Spoils The Next Six Issues

Article Summary The Absolute Flash Vol 2 collection listing reveals major spoilers for the next six comic issues.

Plot details include Wally West allying with the Rogues and a showdown at Fort Fox to save his father.

The synopsis exposes betrayals, cosmic journeys, and the climactic War of the Flashes.

DC's marketing gives away crucial story twists, leaving little suspense for upcoming issues.

Sometimes you do wonder what goes through a marketing person's mind as they write the solicitation for their upcoming comic books. Now, Absolute Flash #7's solicitation is nice and vague, reading;

ABSOLUTE FLASH #7

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Travis Moore (CA) Nick Robles

THE ROGUES ARE CLOSING IN! Wally's desperate for some food, but when his efforts to eat land him in hot water, will the Rogues finally get their hands on the intrepid speedster? $4.99 9/17/2025

And then here is the listing for the second collection. Which spells out the entire plot for the next six months… and throwing all the spoilers in the air at once, like some kind of recap poster from March 2026. There's going to be quite a few of these today… here's a DC Spoilers tag to keep up.

Absolute Flash Vol. 2

Jeff Lemire, Nick Robles

23 June 2026 $19.99 paperback $29.99 hardback 176 pages

In a desperate bid to save his father and himself, Wally West allies with the Rogues to storm Fort Fox, only to confront a monstrous future, a cosmic reckoning, and the ultimate war of speed that will define the fate of the multiverse—and his soul. As Wally West's grip on time and reality begins to unravel, he joins forces with the Rogues to storm Fort Fox and rescue his father, Rudy—only to be betrayed by Trickster and face the return of the monstrous Eobard Thawne. Imprisoned in the mysterious Still Point, Wally embarks on a cosmic journey with the ghost of Barry Allen to uncover the truth of his powers. Meanwhile, Rudy and the Rogues battle Thawne's entropic rampage on Earth. The saga culminates in the War of the Flashes, a devastating clash that ends with Rudy's sacrifice, Thawne's banishment, and Wally's return to a broken world—seeking solace and a new beginning.

Maybe someone in sales and marketing might need a little talking to. Because right now, no one working at DC Comics can ever complain about spoilers again! I mean, obviously I mean, they can. But folk can always bring this up as "Exhibit A For Absolute".

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!