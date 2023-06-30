Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Afro Unicorn, april showers, graphic novel, Random House

The Afro Unicorns To Get Graphic Novels In 2024

Random House Children’s Books has signed a deal to be the "master trade publisher" for the Afro Unicorn line created by April Showers.

Random House Children's Books has signed a deal to be the "master trade publisher" for the Afro Unicorn line created by April Showers designed to "represent the uniqueness of women and children of colour in a truly diverse and inclusive fashion. April is a lead-by-example creator who works to uplift, advocate and inspire women and children of colour to achieve greatness." Referred to as a "unicorn" by friends for her ability to balance two business ventures, her children and personal life, she found her chosen emoji, the unicorn was only available in white. She started working with a graphic designer to create a unicorn of her likeness, and in turn, created multiple shades to represent a range of women of colour – and Afro Unicorn was born. Since then she has launched apparel and accessories. toys, puzzles, books, bedding, bandages, backpacks, collectables, and more, launching in Walmart last year.

Karen Kilpatrick, an agent at East West Literary Agency, approached Random House back in March 2022 on behalf of April Showers, with a brand bible that breathed life into the characters. Kilpatrick's pitch and a Zoom meeting with April Showers convinced Sara Sargent, the senior executive editor at Random House, of the value of collaboration. "The way April articulated the brand's essence and its paramount significance was truly remarkable," Sargent says. "Her unwavering vision for the world of Afro Unicorn resonated deeply with us. It became crystal clear that Afro Unicorn books had to find their place in the market."

Now they are publishing children's books with the characters of Magical, Unique, and Divine, each with their own superpowers, focusing on themes of friendship and kindness, with A Magical Day. We Are Afro Unicorns and The Most Magical Time of the Year, to be followed by You Are a Unicorn. a swimming special Divine Makes a Splash and Magical Parade in different formats for different ages, as well as the human-focused Thank You, It's An Afro based on the experiences of Cassidy Bridges.

And that will now include an Afro-Unicorns graphic novel line from a yet-unnamed publisher. Keeping it inhouse at Penguin Random House, or perhaps utilising the Scholastic Graphix line. Maybe Mike Richardson might be interested?

