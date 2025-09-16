The Animals Of Deadpool/Batman… Raccoons, Sharks & Dogs (Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Superman | Tagged: al ewing, Deadpool/Batman, green lantern, jeff the land shark, kelly thompson, krypto, rocket raccoon

In this week's Deadpool/Batman from Marvel and DC Comics, it's not just Deadpool and Batman crossing over, it's the animals as well. And while this is clearly a missed opportunity for Ace The Bathound, after his gorgeous appearance last month in Detective Comics #1100, to meet up with Dogpool. Sadly that was not to be. But we do get a Rocket Raccoon/Green Lantern crossover by Al Ewing and Dike Ruan, with the Guardians Of The Universe and the Guardians Of The Galaxy living side by side… and running the kind of exchange programme that will never go well.

As well as giving us a much more healthy and wholesome Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru. You know as long as neither Krypto or Jeff try to eat each other. No, I'm sure that won't happen, right?

Right? Right? And yes, we have one of those handy dandy Deadpool Batman tags to collate all the Bleeding Cool coverage, spoilers and analysis of this twice-in-a-generation comic book, published by Marvel Comics with DC Comics this Wednesday, the 17th of September.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

Comic Script by: Zeb Wells, Kevin Smith

Illustrated by: Greg Capullo, Adam Kubert

The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades! WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him? The main story starring Deadpool and Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. The one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and GREEN ARROW by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru. 09/17/2025 $6.99

