The Atonement Bell Strikes In Red 5 Comics November 2022 Solicits

Jim Ousley and Tyler B Ruff's comic book series The Atonement Bell, launches from Red 5 Comics in their November 2022 solicits and solicitations. Take a peek at what Bosnian horror takes they have coming up…

ATONEMENT BELL #1 CVR A RUFF (MR)

RED 5 COMICS

SEP221943

SEP221944 – ATONEMENT BELL #1 CVR B MEESIMO (MR) – 3.95

(W) Jim Ousley (A / CA) Tyler B Ruff

Months after a brutal tragedy, young Jake and his mother travel to St. Louis to visit their estranged family during the holidays. Soon, Jake, his cousin Baby Al, and their Bosnian friend Sara must fight for their very lives when they discover the truth about the city's devastating secret past.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022 SRP: 3.95

AUGUST PURGATORY UNDERGROUND #4

RED 5 COMICS

SEP221945

(W) Benjamin W. Morse (A) Benjamin W. Morse

The final hours of Captain August! Shaken and crippled after his confrontation with his arch-enemy, August launches a desperate plan to save as many of his new allies as he can from the villainous rebel fleet and their cyborg commander. He's been hounded, hurt and humbled- but he's not going down without a fight! The astonishing conclusion!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022 SRP: 3.95

DEAD KINGDOM #3

RED 5 COMICS

SEP221946

(W) Etienne Derepentigny (A) Etienne Derepentigny

As we explore who made this man a soldier, Kain's origin is told. A lonely baby is left in the woods next to his dead mother. Kain is found by the legendary commander Arthur who saw not only a child, but a future solder waiting to be molded into the perfect image of himself. But is Kain more than a ruthless killer? Will he stand in front of injustice and become the man he is destined to be?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022 SRP: 3.95

DRAGON WHISPERER SEARCH FOR OBSIDIAN #6

RED 5 COMICS

SEP221947

(W) Alex Deluca (A) Mauricio Caballero (CA) Glen Fernandez

Held fast in shackles, The Dragon Whisperer and The Dragon ruminate on the awful things they've done; tragedies that have upturned their own lives, the lives of the ones they love, and even time itself. But, along with this reflection, comes growth, and so too the opportunity to make up for these failures. In this thrilling conclusion they deliver miracles that will change the destiny of everything, with the promise of a mighty future to come.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022 SRP: 3.95

MEGA RISE OF BLACK SWAN #2

RED 5 COMICS

SEP221948

(W) Salvador Sanz (A / CA) Salvador Sanz

The Jackals, ancient beings trapped deep in the planet's depths, are being freed by a rebellious teenage boy. But the Jackals are not interested in us or our world. They have come to devour something more important than mere flesh. They have come to devour time itself. Salvador Sanz delivers a new chapter in the successful Mega saga! In Shops: Nov 02, 2022 SRP: 7.99

78 MPH TP VOL 01 (MR)

RED 5 COMICS – STONEBOT

SEP221949

(W) Mauro Mantella (A) Tomas Aira (CA) German Peralta

Earth is no longer what it used to be. An environmental catastrophe has transformed the atmosphere into a large magnifying glass that enhances solar radiation, and a nuclear disaster has slowed down the rotation speed of the planet. Anyone that moves slower than 78 miles per hour will not be able to escape the scorching sun. Only a small group of people was able to survive in this new world, constantly moving in a huge rolling city that can never stop.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022 SRP: 14.95

MACHINE GIRL HOLIDAY SPECIAL CVR A NOOBOVICH (MR)

RED 5 COMICS – STONEBOT

SEP221950

(W) Matts, Damian Connelly, Tomas Wortley (A) Nahuel Grego, Emiliano Correa, Daniel Romero (CA) Noobovich

Special one-shot! Three short stories from three creative teams explore the world of Machine Girl in an all-new format! Machine Girl takes human holidays to space! From an early age, Megan has been obsessed with an old planet called Earth. From the horrific Halloween to the cheerful Christmas, its holidays will make their way into her days at the farm, and even into her life on an intergalactic pirate ship! In Shops: Nov 30, 2022 SRP: 5.99

MACHINE GIRL HOLIDAY SPECIAL CVR B NOOBOVICH VIRGIN (MR)

RED 5 COMICS – STONEBOT

SEP221951

(W) Matts, Damian Connelly, Tomas Wortley (A) Nahuel Grego, Emiliano Correa, Daniel Romero (CA) Noobovich

Special ONE-SHOT! 48 pages of story content + cardboard cover! Three short stories from three creative teams explore the world of Machine Girl in an all-new format! Machine Girl takes human holidays to space! From an early age, Megan has been obsessed with an old planet called Earth. From the horrific Halloween to the cheerful Christmas, its holidays will make their way into her days at the farm, and even into her life on an intergalactic pirate ship! In Shops: Nov 30, 2022 SRP: 5.99

