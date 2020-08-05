The Back Order List 7/29/20: Firefly, Spawn, Empyre & Darth Vader

Every week your Local Comic Book Shop, hopefully, gets in a weekly assortment of comics, trades, posters, action figures, and other goodies from Diamond. Now some of these goodies sell out fast from your LCBS, so Tuesday and Wednesday LCBS retailers get on the phone (more often the computer) and let Diamond know they need more. Or sometimes they go to unpack those Diamond boxes and find items missing, or too damaged to sell (it does happen), retailers have to let Diamond know. However, the phrase no retailer likes to hear when they go to report those shortages, damages or reorders is: "Sorry that item is on back-order," which means there are no more copies to send out from the Diamond warehouse in order to replace damages or shortages. The lack on Diamond's end can be because of sell-out at Diamond, tight print order from the publisher, so Diamond only sent out what was on the initial order, or Diamond is waiting for more stock from the publisher. Sometimes items on the Back Order List do end up available from Diamond again, but rarely. So it's time for another edition of the Back Order List.

Good Amount of Boom with Firefly

Again Boom joins the Back Order List with three titles with each comic seeing both covers disappearing. Firefly #18, Ghosted In L.A. #11, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #52 have both covers long gone.

Image Barely Dominates

As DC has shifted away from Diamond, Marvel is now the biggest publisher with Diamond when they publish comics, but Image is becoming a close second, or better through Diamond, with Marvel not producing near as many titles. Titles continue to end up on the Back Order List like Mercy #4 (both covers) and That Texas Blood #2 (again both covers), that have consistently been on the list.

Spawn #308 also disappears as Spawn often has since #300 with all three covers gone.

Also Ascender #11, Black Magick #12, and the 25th Anniversary Edition reprint of Witchblade #1, no longer at Diamond.

Marvel is Back Again with Empyre

Marvel's first month of mostly consistent books has definitely helped throughout July. Spider-Man goes on the list with the Amazing Spider-Man #45 Mark Bagley Variant Cover, and Spider-Man Noir #2. Empyre also keeps disappearing from Diamond, with Empyre #3 Main Cover, Empyre Savage Avengers #1 Main Cover, and both covers for Captain Marvel #18 (headed for second print) no longer available from Diamond.

Star Wars Darth Vader continues going on the Back Order List with #3 following #1 and #2. Plus people must want to try the new X-Factor as both covers for #1 are on the Back Order List.

Lots of Publishers With One or Two Books

Then several publishers got one comic, or two, on the list—starting with Blue Juice and the Accelerators #17, Ahoy Comics has Ash & Thorn #3, Blackbox Comics has Bigs and Tiny #1, Scout Comics got Grit #1 on the list. John Carpenter's Tales of Science Fiction Vortex 2.0 #2 from Storm King, Kona #1, with both covers, from It's Alive, Savage Bastards #4 from Mad Cave, and finally Tarot #121 from Broadsword Comics, all made it to the Back Order List.

So for those who can go to your LCBS and see any of these "back order titles," grab them if you want them because Diamond won't likely be sending any more copies of these books. It's possible if LCBS return copies of these books, but not likely, and not likely anytime soon.