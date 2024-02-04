Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: martha kent, smallville

The Bad-Assery Of Martha Kent In Fire & Ice #6 (Spoilers)

Fire And Ice: Smallville comes to its conclusion this week with its sixth and final issue with Martha Kent going all badass...

Fire And Ice: Welcome To Smallville comes to its conclusion this week with its sixth and final issue by Joanne Starer and Natacha Bustos with former Justice League International members Fire and Ice (presumably) saving the day in Superman's home town of Smallville. Where they were sent to, basically get them out of the way,. Funny how that kind of thing never quite works, does it? And while Superman may be absent, with Fire and Ice having to step up, there is someone else on their side. Martha Kent going all badass…

Turns out that Superman's adoptive mother is quite handy with a scalpel. But it seems not a whisk, not these days anyway… thinsg seem to have changed for everyone.

So she can shiv a stranger who invades her home, but baking a cake to hide the knife in? That's totally beyond Martha these days, it seems. She even has a robot in L-Ron to serve the slices up! Clearly there is a Martha Kent spinoff series just waiting to happen here, Martha Kent, Woman Of Leisurem, Agent Of Mystery to spinout of the upcoming DC relaunch. Fire & Ice: Welcome To Smallville #6 is published by DC Comics on Tuesday.

FIRE & ICE WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #6 (OF 6) CVR A TERRY DODSON

(W) Joanne Starer (A) Natacha Bustos (CA) Terry Dodson

It's all-out chaos in this action-packed finale, and the hits are coming from all sides! Fire and Ice's pasts have come back to bite them (literally!) and the fate of Smallville itself hangs in the balance! Will the power of their friendship and superheroic prowess be enough to rally locals and villains alike in an effort to save the Superman's hometown? Or are there some messes that are simply too disastrous to ever clean up? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/06/2024

