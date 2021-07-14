"The Batman" Screenplay Writer Mattson Tomlin Gets Own Batman Comic

Mattson Tomlin gained attention in 2019 when he was brought on board to co-write The Batman movie with Matt Reeves and Peter Craig, starring Robert Pattinson. He wrote the script for Project Power for Netflix, starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback as well as scripting and producing Little Fish. He wrote the television pilot for an adaption of the comic book series Fear Agent, and a film adaption of the comic book series Memetic for Lionsgate, both produced by Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures. He is also writing a film adaptation of the video game character Mega Man for Netflix, sold a spec script, titled 2084, to Paramount Pictures and wrote the script for Mother/Android, with the intention to direct. He has also been was hired to write the screenplay for an anime series based on the Terminator franchise for Netflix.

Amongst all that, he's also writing a Batman comic, to be drawn by Gideon Falls' Andrea Sorrentino and coloured by Jordie Bellaire. Batman: The Imposter is a three-issue Prestige format series from DC to be published from October and collected in hardcover in February. Additionally, localized print versions of the series will also launch day and date in the following territories: Spain, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Italy, France, Russia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, and Argentina. This is clearly a thing now.

Bruce Wayne's mission as the Batman has only been under way for a year or so, but he can tell he's making a difference. Unfortunately, he's made some powerful enemies. All the traditional power brokers of Gotham resent the disruption the Batman has brought to town…and it seems one of them has a plan to neutralize him. There's a second Batman haunting Gotham's rooftops and alleys—and this one has no qualms about murdering criminals, live and on tape. With the entire might of the Gotham City Police Department and Gotham's rich and powerful coming down on his head, Batman must find this imposter and somehow clear his name…but how can you prove your innocence from behind a mask?

DC Comics describes Batman: The Imposter as a comic intended to "create a gritty, hard-boiled version of Gotham City" as opposed to the usual lighty-brighty version in every other Batman story, and where "every punch leaves a broken bone and every action has consequences far, far beyond Batman's imagination!" "As a lifelong Batman fan, putting my spin on Gotham City has been a dream come true," said writer Mattson Tomlin. "Taking the question of 'What if Batman was real?' as far as narratively possible conjured incredible potential that hasn't recently been explored in the comics. Batman: The Imposter treats Bruce Wayne and the people around him as tragically flawed and vividly real, with the obstacles Batman faces coming from a reality that closely mirrors our own." "Having been a fan of his for years, working with Andrea Sorrentino is an absolute gift," added Tomlin. "His vividly graphic art and truly genius layouts brought this story to new heights, and Jordie Bellaire's astounding color work has truly spoiled me for my first outing with DC." "I've worked on Batman as a supporting character in a couple of books, but this was the very first time I had the chance to work on a Batman title, and it was amazing," added artist Andrea Sorrentino. "I've been a huge fan of Batman ever since I was a kid and saw Tim Burton's Batman movie in 1989, so having the chance to work with Mattson and Jordie on this take on the Caped Crusader was like an early Christmas present!"

Batman: The Imposter #1 (of 3)

Written by MATTSON TOMLIN

Art and main cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

Colors by JORDIE BELLAIRE

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1-in-25 "ratio" variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS