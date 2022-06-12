The Best Archie Comic Ever #1 Preview: Bold Claims

When you call your book the Best Archie Comic Ever, you'd better deliver in this preview of The Best Archie Comic Ever #1. Check out the preview below.

THE BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR221254

APR221255 – BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER SPECIAL ONESHOT #1 CVR B WHALEN – $3.99

(W) Fred Van Lente, Aubrey Sitterson (A) VARIOUS (A / CA) Tim Seeley

THE BLOCKBUSTER OF THE SUMMER IS HERE featuring Superheroes! Barbarians! Spies! All this plus Archie's trademark mix of romance, humor, and adventure in an all-new anthology! In the first of three all-new stories, Pureheart the Powerful encounters a superhero that looks a lot like himself! Is this other hero an imposter, or is it a case of imposter syndrome? Next up, the reluctantly heroic barbarian Jughead Jones is scaling a tower, hell-bent on saving the day and waging war against a menacing wizard in a tale that action & adventure fans will love! Finally, intrigue and espionage take hold as the world's most dangerous woman Veronica Lodge teams with spy extraordinaire Betty Cooper on a top-secret case! THE BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER #1 is here from comic power-hitters including FRED VAN LENTE, TIM SEELEY, the incredible team behind Savage Hearts, AUBREY SITTERSON and JED DOUGHERTY, plus rising talents RUBEN NAJERA and GIORGIA SPOSITO!

In Shops: 6/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

