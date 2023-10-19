Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: blue book, james tynion iv, michael allred, substack

The Blue Book Prequel From 1947 Gets A Prequel At Dark Horse Comics

Blue Book is a non-fiction comic series depicting true stories of UFO Encounters, based on the original sources. Published digitally on Substack, James Tynion IV, Michael Avon Oeming and Tom Napolitano are bringing their new prequel Blue Book to Dark Horse Comics, set a decade and a half before Blue Book: 1961 and when "Betty and Barney Hill excited the public with their alien encounter story, there were years and years of suspected sightings and abductions" With Blue Book: 1947 from Dark Horse Comics in February 2024.

In 1947, Kenneth Arnold flew his Call-Air A-2 over the skies of the Pacific Northwest when all of a sudden, he saw a blinding flash of silver light. What followed was a bizarre and difficult to explain encounter with several flying objects that would change the course of his life forever.

Blue Book: 1947 #1 is written by Tynion, illustrated by Oeming, and lettered by Napolitano. The first issue will also include six variant covers by artists Michael Avon Oeming, Fábio Moon, Michael Allred, Cully Hammer, Joe Quinones (1:10 virgin retailer incentive variant), and Christian Ward (1:10 virgin retailer incentive variant). One additional variant cover will be revealed at a later date.

Blue Book: 1947 #1 also includes a True Weird backup story by Zac Thompson (Hunt for the Skinwalker), Gavin Fullerton (The Closet), and Aditya Bidikar.

Blue Book: 1947 #1 (of 5) will be published on the 7th of February, 2024.

On the process, Michael Allred wrote; "One of the things I was most excited about when starting was the chance to work mostly analog, old-school pen & ink! I've come to rely on working digitally these days, mostly for speed and my eyes. While the screen is harder on my eyes, it does allow me to zoom in and such. But I knew from the way we were going to approach BLUE BOOK, that this was a great opportunity to pick up pen and paper again."

