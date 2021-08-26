The Carriers #1 Launches From Red 5 Comics in November 2021 Solicits

The Carriers is a new comic book series by Ben Ferrari, Erica J Heflin, Jim O'Riley, and Elias Martin launching from Red 5 Comics in their November 2021 solicitations. Here's what's coming up…

CARRIERS #1

RED 5 COMICS

SEP211716

(W) Ben Ferrari, Erica J Heflin (A) Jim O'Riley (A / CA) Elias Martin

Fable, Gladius, Cherrybomb, Dark Dove: no one has heard of these brave heroes… yet… but they are the only thing standing between the citizens of New York and the unseen terrors that lurk all around them. A band of weaponized carrier pigeons, they soar the night sky looking for new threats and find their largest one yet when the Croc King comes climbing up out of the New York sewer!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.95

BOX #4

RED 5 COMICS

SEP211715

(W) Joshua Starnes (A / CA) Raymond Estrada

Claire's attempt to rescue Leo has resulted in the both of them becoming Methuselah's prisoner. Their only chance is for Leo to follow the old man into the Box itself and discover where it came from and decide who lives, who dies, and who gets The Box!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.95

VERGE #3

RED 5 COMICS

SEP211717

(W) Bryce McLellan (A / CA) Dexter Wee

As the Vikings raid and pillage across the city in retribution for Eirik's death, Connie begins to suspect that there's much more to this case. She takes Lucy and Ravi, the only two police officers she trusts, to Satsuma Temple, the mysterious sanctuary for Samurai refugees.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.95

MERLIN & HECTOR #2

RED 5 COMICS – STONEBOT

SEP211718

(W) Rodolfo Santullo (A) Jok (CA) Dexter Wee

While helping Alana find her uncle, Merlin and Hector forge their friendship. But nothing is easy: the threat of the Skinshifters is a serious and dangerous one, and Hector's past catches up to him. And if that wasn't enough, magic is still a mystery for Merlin.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.95