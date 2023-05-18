The Cull, A Gorgeous Image Comic From Kelly Thompson & Mattia De Iulis Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis team up for their first creator-owned work together in the upcoming horror/coming-of-age story The Cull.

Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis team up for their first creator-owned work together in the upcoming horror/coming-of-age story The Cull. This five issue miniseries is set to launch in August from Image Comics and will b prominent when the full solicitations drop tomorrow.This launch will also feature variant covers by Lorenzo Ceccotti, Michael Walsh, Andrew J. Seles, Chris Shehan, Meredith Mcclaren, Dike Ruan, and Tula Lotay. And as you can see, Mattia has been working on this for some time, since this time last year. And you can see why it may have taken so long in the artwork preview at the bottom of this article.

"When Mattia reached out to partner on something creator-owned together, I was over the moon," said Thompson. "What we came up with for The Cull is both horrifying and delightful, and of course stunningly gorgeous thanks to Mattia's mind-blowing visuals." Mattia De Iulis added: "I made my debut as a comic book artist with Kelly (on Jessica Jones), and I can't believe I'm here now after five years working on the most beautiful project I could ever imagine! The Cull grabbed me inside from the first pages, horror and mystery come together to create a fantastic adventure!"

Image Comics PR it as "Something is Killing the Children horror vibes mix with The Goonies-style adventure" as five friends set off to shoot a short film on a forbidden rock near their home the summer before they all go their separate ways. But that's not really why they're there. One of them has lied… and it's a lie that will change their lives forever.

The Cull #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, August 16:

Cover A by Mattia De Iulis – Diamond Code JUN230033

Cover B by Lorenzo Ceccotti – Diamond Code JUN230034

Cover C by Michael Walsh – Diamond Code JUN230035

Cover D by Andrew J. Seles – Diamond Code JUN230036

Cover E by Chris Shehan – Diamond Code JUN230037

Cover F (1:10) by Meredith Mcclaren – Diamond Code JUN230038

Cover G (1:25) by Dike Ruan – Diamond Code JUN230039

Cover H (1:50) by Tula Lotay – Diamond Code JUN230040